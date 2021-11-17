Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya’s hubby lifts her up in the wedding, watch video

Wedding pictures and videos of Shraddha Arya have been breaking the net. The latest video shows how her husband came down the stage to lift her in his arms.

The pictures and videos from the ‘varmala’ ceremony and ‘vidaai’ of newly-wed bride Shraddha Arya show her enjoying the ceremonies to their fullest. The ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress married Rahul Sharma on Tuesday, November 16 in a grand ceremony.

The latest videos from the actress’s wedding ceremony show how she asked her hubby, Rahul, to lift her in his arms. And of course, there is no way that Rahul could have denied his darling wife’s request. He literally swept her off the floor by picking her up in his arms and walking her up the stage. Shraddha walked to the stage with her girlfriends holding a flower canopy over her head. Just as he picked the bride up, the wedding venue filled up with shouts of ‘whoa’ as their friends and family enjoyed the sight of the love that the couple had on display.

Take a look at the cute video of Shraddha and Rahul, posted by a fan page:

Meanwhile, another picture of the actress did rounds on social media. Here, Shraddha was seen pulling the cheeks of her Naval officer husband as the two stood together at the stage. The photos from the wedding ceremony revealed Rahul donning a white sherwani whereas Shraddha looked flawless in her maroon bridal lehenga, accessories with heavy traditional jewellery.

In another hilarious video of the bride, Shraddha is seen talking to her friends at the time of her vidaai. While seated in the car next to her husband, Shraddha asks her friends to miss her, but at the same time, she also asked her friends to be jealous of her.

The actress’s friends from the industry, Neha Adhvik Mahajna, Anjum Fakih attended her wedding functions which were held in Delhi. Shraddha's Haldi ceremony was held on the morning of November 16 wherein she was seen in yellow attire, accessories with floral accessories.