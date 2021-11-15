  • Facebook
    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya dances ahead of wedding, shares photo of her groom

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is all set to get married in New Delhi, reportedly to a navy guy named Rahul Sharma. Check out her pre-wedding functions clips here.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 5:24 PM IST
    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is in New Delhi for her wedding, which is set to take place on November 16. As per reports, she is getting married to a navy man named Rahul Sharma. The actress has remained tight-lipped about her wedding, although she is very excited about the new phase occurring in her life.

    The actress who has posted videos on her Instagram handle can be seen dancing in a hotel room as the actress joins in later to dance on some Bollywood numbers. A video clip of Shraddha's pre-wedding functions also went viral where her family members were applying kumkum on her forehead. She looked adorable in a beige and red suit with a dupatta.

    A source from the serial Kundali Bhagya had told The Times Of India that she had kept the details regarding her marriage a closely-guarded secret. Not many know even the name of the guy, let alone how and when she met him. Apparently, the actress has applied for around a two-week leave. Her wedding would be a close-knit affair, and only her close friends in the industry have been invited.

    To talk about the actress, she was earlier engaged to an NRI named Jayant in 2015. They had called off their engagement due to compatibility issues. She was also in a relationship with entrepreneur and lawyer Alam Singh Makkar. It was in Nach Baliye that the duo had taken part together in 2019, and after that had realised that they had compatibility issues.

     

    To talk about the actress, she has won hearts with her role as Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.  Ever since the show was launched, it has been getting good numbers. The stellar cast of the show also includes Anjum Fakih, Manit Joura. She had made her debut in SJ Suryah's Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali opposite Nayantara. She is also known for her performances in TV serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. 
     

