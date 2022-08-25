Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli’ OTT rights sold for THIS much

    Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Cuttputlli’, the trailer of which was released recently, proves to be a profitable deal for the makers already. The OTT rights of the film which also stars actors Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta, have been sold for a whopping amount.

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    After delivering three films, actor Akshay Kumar is once again ready for the release of his upcoming film ‘Cuttputlli’. While the previous films of the actor had a theatrical release, ‘Cuttputlli’ will be streaming online. Speaking of the list last three releases – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and recently released, Raksha Bandhan, either of the movies could make it a success at the box office.

    Hopes are now tied with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Cuttputlli’ which will be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from September 2 onwards. This marks the second film of the actor which will directly be released on the OTT, after Aanand L Rai’ ‘Atrangi Re’, which was released on the same OTT platform on December 24, 2021.

    Even though Akshay Kumar's films have not been able to show any magic at the theatres this year, it seems that his OTT film will be a profitable deal for the ‘Cuttputlli’ makers. The trailer, which was released recently, has already received a got a good response from the audience. And now, there are reports that the film has cracked a good, rather profitable, deal for its OTT rights.

    Per the reports, the makers of ‘Cuttputlli’ have signed a deal of Rs 125 crores with the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The deal seems to be profitable, especially given how Akshay Kumar’s last three films have flopped at the box office.

    Meanwhile, ‘Cuttputlli’, which also features actors Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta in key roles, is a crime-thriller. With this film, Akshay Kumar is returning to the screens as a cop; he is on a mission to hunt down a serial killer. Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, the film has been shot in the landscapes of Kasauli district in Himachal.

