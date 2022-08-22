Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anjali Arora MMS LEAKED: Lock Upp star trolled again for her BOLD avatar (Video)

    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    The Kacha Badam girl, Anjali Arora, often drops her sexy pictures and videos showing off her hot body. Netizen Asks, ‘Kya Ho Gya Aap Ko'

    The Lock Upp participant took to Instagram to share a video of herself showing off her sensual skills to the current tune. Anjali looked really gorgeous and sensuous while performing 'thumkas.' The video began with the actress rising from her sofa and dancing.

    Anjali set the internet on fire a few days ago when she released a steamy video of herself flaunting her cleavage in a beautiful black crop top and blue jeans while grooving to the song "Saiyaan Dil Mein Aana Re." While many people complimented her, others cruelly ridiculed Arora. (Video)
     

    Anjali Arora has recently been the centre of attention, thanks to her oh-so-hot dancing videos and breathtaking photographs. The Kacha Badam girl frequently posts enticing photos and videos of her gorgeous figure.

    When this video first surfaced on the internet, it elicited a mixed reaction from viewers. Many individuals ridiculed Anjali and discussed her leaked MMS in the comments section. "DSP sahab kaa pyaar Bahut Miss karti hai," one troll commented. "Kya ho gya aap ko?" another inquired.
     

    Anjali has recently been trolled for a variety of reasons. She had previously come under fire from netizens for wearing provocative attire while posing with the Indian flag on Independence Day.
     

    Meanwhile, Anjali Arora broke down in tears when chatting with RJ Siddharth Kannan about her phoney viral MMS and stated she doesn't understand why people are reaching this low. Also Read: SEXY Bhojpuri song Video: Monalisa and Nirahua's show off their HOT dance moves

    She also revealed that her family watches all of her videos and is deeply moved by them. Also Read: BOLD & SEXY pictures alert: Disha Patani's latest sultry photoshoot is not to be missed

