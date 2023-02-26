Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Photos) Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor and many more at the Mariot Bonvoy event

    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    The 'Shaadi' collection launch event by Mariot Bonvoy was held in Mumbai on Saturday evening and saw some popular faces from the film and television industry in attendance. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On Saturday (Feb 25), Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, and others were sighted at an event in Mumbai. Most attendees dressed in white for the evening and looked gorgeous in their sarees, dresses, and other ensembles.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty wore a white saree with an embroidered brassiere and underbust jewellery. The 47-year-old completed her appearance with earrings and a ring that matched her look wonderfully. She let her hair hang freely in flowing waves.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonam Kapoor donned a white gown with a cape-like embroidered black and white jacket. She wore bangles similar to Shilpa's and wrapped her hair in a tight ponytail.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood star Tiger Shroff arrived at the event dressed to the nines in a black suit with a fresh white shirt.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar chose a black outfit for the event by Mariot Bonvoy was held in Mumbai last evening.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Singer Sophie Choudry was seen in a white outfit too. She was smiling and posing for the shutterbugs. 

    The Night Manager star Anil Kapoor looking dapper poses at the event by Mariot Bonvoy was held in Mumbai last evening.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh were also spotted at the event by Mariot Bonvoy was held in Mumbai last evening.

