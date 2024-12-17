Riteish Deshmukh net worth: Know assets, income and more of star

Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's estimated net worth in 2024 is $17 million (₹140 crore), accumulated through his work in acting, film production, endorsements, and investments in real estate.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza reside in a stunning, luxurious home in Mumbai’s prestigious Worli area. The house combines modern architecture with a homely atmosphere.
Apart from acting, Riteish co-owns the Mumbai Film Company. With his architectural background, he combines creativity and business to expand his wealth and financial reach.
Riteish Deshmukh boasts an impressive collection of luxury cars, including a Bentley Flying Spur, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes S-Class, and a Tesla X gifted by Genelia.
Riteish Deshmukh owns The Goldcrest High School in Maharashtra, with branches in Vashi and Latur. His late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, was key in its establishment.
Riteish Deshmukh charges ₹5-6 crore per film, in addition to a share of profits. For brand endorsements, he demands approximately ₹2 crore per deal.
