Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged (PHOTOS)

The much-awaited engagement ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani took place at the Ambani residence 'Antilia' in the presence of family and friends. Age old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi, which have been followed since generations among Gujarati Hindu families, were performed at the family temple and ceremony areas.

The highlight of the evening was a surprise performance by Ambani family members, led by Anant's mother, Nita Ambani. Gol Dhana, literally meaning jaggery and coriander seeds, is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati traditions that are distributed at the groom's place where the event takes place.

According to customs, the bride's family comes at the groom's residence with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges rings. After exchanging rings, the couple sought the blessings from their elders.

The evening's festivities started with members of the Ambani family, led by Anant’s sister Isha going to the Merchant residence to invite them and Radhika to the evening's functions. The Merchant family was received warmly by the Ambani family at their residence amidst Aarti and chanting of mantras.

The families followed Anant and Radhika to the temple to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings for the union and the evening’s ceremonies. From there the group moved to the ceremony venue to start the functions with a Ganesh puja followed by the reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika or the invitation to the upcoming wedding.

Gol Dhana and the Chunari Vidhi followed with blessings and gifts exchanged between Anant and Radhika’s families. A surprise dance performance by the Ambani family members led by Nita Ambani was loudly cheered and added to the enthusiasm and familial bonding among all present.

Sister Isha then announced the commencement of the Ring Ceremony and Anant and Radhika exchanged rings in front of family and friends and sought their blessings for their upcoming union.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s engagement ceremonies brings them closer to their upcoming marriage in the coming months.