Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance song gives you sleepless nights-

    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's steamy romance on 'Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan' goes viral on social media; watch the video here.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali, Bhojpuri's most famous on-screen duo, never fail to please their admirers. Amrapali and Nirahua fans are crazy about their songs and movie.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This is why their older songs are more widely shared and appreciated. Their bedroom romance song 'Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaanhas' has gone viral again. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The on-screen duo Nirahua and Amrapali are shown romancing each other in the bedroom in the song "Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan."

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are going crazy about their close and sensual affair. Amrapali is dressed in a blue and pink saree, while Nirahua is dressed in an orange kurta. In this video, they both look fantastic. Their chemistry is driving fans insane.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This video is igniting social media fires. Thus far, the song has earned 20 million views. In this video, fans can also be seen leaving comments. Also Read: Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Varanasi hotel- report

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For the uninitiated, Kalpana and Om Jha have provided vocals for the song. This video captures the attention of viewers. Also Read: Ramadan 2023: Asim Riaz, Aly Goni perform Umrah together; see pictures

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Who is Samar Singh? When Bhojpuri actress made her relationship official RBA

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Who is Samar Singh? When Bhojpuri actress made her relationship official

    (WATCH) Akanksha Dubey's last video: Bhojpuri actress found dead in Varanasi RBA

    (WATCH) Akanksha Dubey last video: Bhojpuri actress found dead in Varanasi

    Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Banaras hotel- report RBA

    Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Varanasi hotel- report

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge former tag-team partner likely to return to assist against Finn Balor-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge's former tag-team partner likely to return to assist against Finn Balor

    Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker Folie a Deux check out her make-up and costume RBA

    Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux; check out her make-up and costume

    Recent Stories

    Officials suspend 2 controllers as Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air AJR

    Officials suspend 2 controllers as Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans SWOT Analysis - Hardik Pandya and co enter as defending champions, title contenders-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans SWOT Analysis - Hardik Pandya and co enter as defending champions, title contenders

    Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations AJR

    Indian Coast Guard's helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations

    Fierce and Fire - Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma latest fashion styles are worth cherishing (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    'Fierce and Fire' - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's latest SEXY fashion styles are worth cherishing

    Ramadan 2023: Asim Riaz, Aly Goni perform Umrah together; see pictures RBA

    Ramadan 2023: Asim Riaz, Aly Goni perform Umrah together; see pictures

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon