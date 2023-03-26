Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance song gives you sleepless nights-
Bhojpuri SEXY video: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's steamy romance on 'Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan' goes viral on social media; watch the video here.
Nirahua and Amrapali, Bhojpuri's most famous on-screen duo, never fail to please their admirers. Amrapali and Nirahua fans are crazy about their songs and movie.
This is why their older songs are more widely shared and appreciated. Their bedroom romance song 'Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaanhas' has gone viral again. (WATCH VIDEO)
The on-screen duo Nirahua and Amrapali are shown romancing each other in the bedroom in the song "Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan."
Fans are going crazy about their close and sensual affair. Amrapali is dressed in a blue and pink saree, while Nirahua is dressed in an orange kurta. In this video, they both look fantastic. Their chemistry is driving fans insane.
This video is igniting social media fires. Thus far, the song has earned 20 million views. In this video, fans can also be seen leaving comments.
For the uninitiated, Kalpana and Om Jha have provided vocals for the song. This video captures the attention of viewers.