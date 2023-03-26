Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramadan 2023: Asim Riaz, Aly Goni perform Umrah together; see pictures

    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    Former Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Aly Goni, who travelled to Mecca together, have updated their status on their first Umrah.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ramzan, the Islamic holy month, has begun. To mark the occasion, former Bigg Boss competitors Asim Riaz and Aly Goni, who appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and 14, performed their first Umrah together. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For those unaware, Umrah is a spiritual pilgrimage taken by Muslims worldwide to see the Kaaba in the holy city of Mecca. The pilgrimage is seen as an important aspect of Muslim identity.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Saturday, the two reality stars published photos from their Umrah on their separate social media accounts. The photo album included images of them with the Kaaba in the background, the throng that had gathered for the holy journey, and a video clip of them circling the Kaaba with other devoted Muslims. "Allhamdulilah," they both wrote in the caption. They also used the hashtags Umrahwithakt.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Celebrities like Rakhi Sawant, Zareen Khan, Roshni Walia, Ashish Bisht, Umar Riaz and others paid their respect in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Allah bhaiyo ka Umrah qubool kare!"

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Another one commented, “Bohot Bohot Mubarak Ho!" Someone else said, “Subhanallah!" A fan stated, “Aly & you! Mashallah Subhanallah! May Allah bless you both!"

