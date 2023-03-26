Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Varanasi hotel- report

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey has died by suicide, according to media reports. The 25-year-old actress was found dead inside Sarnath Hotel in Varanasi.

     

    Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Banaras hotel- report
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Akanksha Dubey no more: Today's sad news from the Bhojpuri entertainment industry is that actress Akanksha Dubey has allegedly committed suicide at Banaras' Sarnath Hotel. The late actress, born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, liked dancing and performing from an early age and was also prominent on TikTok and Instagram.

    About a month ago, the actress was in the spotlight after making her romance Instagram public on Valentine's Day. She had shared loved up photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, "Happy valentines day."

    Also Read: (WATCH) Akanksha Dubey last video: Bhojpuri actress found dead in Varanasi

    Who was Akanksha Dubey?
    Akanksha Dubey had always enjoyed dancing and acting and began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by posting short dance and acting videos. She even posted a video on her Instagram account last night.

    Also Read: AKANKSHA DUBEY SUICIDE: WHO IS SAMAR SINGH? WHEN BHOJPURI ACTRESS MADE HER RELATIONSHIP OFFICIAL

    Akanksha had carved out a niche for herself at such a young age. She debuted in Meri Jung Mera Faisla and has since appeared in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and more films. It was reported that Akanksha Dubey shifted to Mumbai with her parents at three. Her parents wanted her to become an IPS officer, but Akanksha was interested in dancing and acting. According to reports, at 17, Akanksha stepped into Bhojpuri cinema. She shared the screen with various Bhojpuri stars, including Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and Pradeep Pandey.

    More details to follow...

