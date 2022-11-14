Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's SEXY video: Bhojpuri song ‘Khatiya Se Khatiya’ shows off the duo's amazing chemistry

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Actress Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's song ‘Khatiya Se Khatiya’ from the movie Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi is going viral.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali are one of the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri industry. A steamy love video of this couple performing the song "Khatiya Se Khatiya" has recently gone viral online. They've both collaborated on countless movies and music videos.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The fame of Nirahua and Amrapali constantly gets people talking on the internet. These days, a steamy love video of this couple is doing the rounds online. They are most adored and admired for their talent and seductive connection. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A passionate relationship between Nirahua and Amrapali is shown in the song "Khatiya Se Khatiya," which has received 13,657,144 views to far.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali Dubey may be seen gratifying Nirahua with her closeness in the video that was shot on Nirahua and her.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav and Priya Singh are the singers for this song, while Pyare Lal Yadav wrote the lyrics. From the film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi comes the song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Priya Singh and written by Pyare Lal Yadav. Music is given by Rajesh Rajnish.

