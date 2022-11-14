Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's SEXY video: Bhojpuri song ‘Khatiya Se Khatiya’ shows off the duo's amazing chemistry

Bhojpuri sexy video: Actress Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's song ‘Khatiya Se Khatiya’ from the movie Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi is going viral.

Nirahua and Amrapali are one of the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri industry. A steamy love video of this couple performing the song "Khatiya Se Khatiya" has recently gone viral online. They've both collaborated on countless movies and music videos.



The fame of Nirahua and Amrapali constantly gets people talking on the internet. These days, a steamy love video of this couple is doing the rounds online. They are most adored and admired for their talent and seductive connection. (WATCH VIDEO)



A passionate relationship between Nirahua and Amrapali is shown in the song "Khatiya Se Khatiya," which has received 13,657,144 views to far.

Amrapali Dubey may be seen gratifying Nirahua with her closeness in the video that was shot on Nirahua and her.



Dinesh Lal Yadav and Priya Singh are the singers for this song, while Pyare Lal Yadav wrote the lyrics. From the film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi comes the song.

