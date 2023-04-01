Ameesha Patel SEXY photos: 46-year-old actress flaunts cleavage in bikini; netizens call her buddhi and tacky

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel made news again as she posed in a bold bikini standing next to a pool and showed off her busty assets.

Ameesha Patel rose to prominence with her role in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, in which she co-starred with Hrithik Roshan. Later, with Gadar, the actress garnered the audience's favour and got several awards for her portrayal.

Lately, the 46-year-old diva has been making news for her social media posts, and we must warn you that the atmosphere may quickly heat up.



The actress never misses an opportunity to catch people's attention, and her daring photos frequently set the internet on fire.



As Ameesha is preparing for the debut of Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol, fans are already thrilled to see the combo on the big screen again.

While the film has plenty of time to enter theatres, the actress has been making waves with her sexy bikini photos, and Ameesha seems too hot to handle.



Ameesha Patel shared a photo of herself from Viral Bhayani on her Instagram account, with Miley Cyrus' iconic song 'Flowers' playing in the background. She was spotted wearing a pink patterned bikini that barely covered her assets and looked stunning.



In no time, the video went viral and netizens shared their reactions to the same. While some brutally trolled her, her fans supported and schooled the haters. One of the users wrote, “She should sign up for playboy magazine and she would be richer than Shah Rukh Khan.” Another user age shammed the actress and wrote, “Bhai buddho ko kya ho gya hai.” “Buddhi.”

One of the users wrote, “Wasn’t invited for the show so Post a pic with CD glasses…tacky.” Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel’s die-hard fans came out in her support and lauded her in the comments section. Also Read: IPL 2023: Jos Buttler flaunts his love for Shah Rukh Khan ahead of RR's opener against SRH

