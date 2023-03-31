IPL 2023: Jos Buttler flaunts his love for Shah Rukh Khan ahead of RR's opener against SRH

Jos channeled his inner max in the new post while the tweet featured creative wordplay and read Hum bhi hai 𝘑𝘰𝘴 mein.

The IPL season is about to start, and its fever to take over the entire nation. Last season's finalists Rajasthan Royals, who are known to be one of the favorites of IPL, will kick start their IPL 2023 campaign on Sunday, April 2. In first match, they played against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Now, ahead of the much dramatic and intense fixture, Rajasthan Royals shared a collage on social media featuring Shah Rukh Khan's iconic character of Max from his film Josh alongside their wicketkeeper and batter Jos Buttler in a new look.

Jos channeled his inner max in the new post while the tweet featured creative wordplay and read, "Hum bhi hai 𝘑𝘰𝘴 mein."

The tweet has taken the internet by storm. Netizens have a hard-time controlling their laughter. To remind you, Shah Rukh Khan is owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. It seems Jos and his teammates will give SRK and KKR a hard time this season.

Here's how fans reacted to this tweet post by Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle. "Josh is baap of Srk for many reasons," a fan said. "I'm an RR fan, but I'm disassociating myself from this RR Twitter handle again this year. Full of cringe," a fan mocked the team. "Bhai Kyu SRK Ke Piche Padhe Ho Sabke Sab," a fan added. "Sports world se hu toh bollywood walo ko kyu use kar rahe ho?? I know #SRK ko ignore karna ahsan nehiin hain..but thoda toh chokli fans k bareme soch lete," a fan shared.

