Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Jos Buttler flaunts his love for Shah Rukh Khan ahead of RR's opener against SRH

    Jos channeled his inner max in the new post while the tweet featured creative wordplay and read Hum bhi hai 𝘑𝘰𝘴 mein.

    IPL 2023: Jos Buttler flaunts his love for Shah Rukh Khan ahead of RR's opener against SRH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    The IPL season is about to start, and its fever to take over the entire nation. Last season's finalists Rajasthan Royals, who are known to be one of the favorites of IPL, will kick start their IPL 2023 campaign on Sunday, April 2. In first match, they played against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

    Now, ahead of the much dramatic and intense fixture, Rajasthan Royals shared a collage on social media featuring Shah Rukh Khan's iconic character of Max from his film Josh alongside their wicketkeeper and batter Jos Buttler in a new look.

    ALSO READ: Have these three coffee-infused drinks to aid your weight loss journey

    Jos channeled his inner max in the new post while the tweet featured creative wordplay and read, "Hum bhi hai 𝘑𝘰𝘴 mein."

    The tweet has taken the internet by storm. Netizens have a hard-time controlling their laughter. To remind you, Shah Rukh Khan is owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. It seems Jos and his teammates will give SRK and KKR a hard time this season.

    Here's how fans reacted to this tweet post by Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle. "Josh is baap of Srk for many reasons," a fan said. "I'm an RR fan, but I'm disassociating myself from this RR Twitter handle again this year. Full of cringe," a fan mocked the team. "Bhai Kyu SRK Ke Piche Padhe Ho Sabke Sab," a fan added. "Sports world se hu toh bollywood walo ko kyu use kar rahe ho?? I know #SRK ko ignore karna ahsan nehiin hain..but thoda toh chokli fans k bareme soch lete," a fan shared.

    ALSO READ: 3 useful painkillers that are easily available in your kitchens

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR preview: Injury-hit Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings aims to make affirmative start to-ayh

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Injury-hit Kolkata and Punjab aims to make affirmative start to

    IPL 2023: Chandu sir theories match with us - Nitish Rana on KKR Kolkata Knight Riders having Chandrakant Pandit as head coach-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Chandu sir's theories match with us' - Nitish Rana on KKR having Chandrakant Pandit as head coach

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, Impact Players, prediction, where to watch live streaming, more-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, Impact Players, prediction, where to watch and more

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sign Sandeep Warrier as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah snt

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sign Sandeep Warrier as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah

    Ahead of IPL 2023, check out Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma stylish outing and photoshoot together-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB icon Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing will leave fans drooling

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura, rules out Varuna AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura, rules out Varuna

    Telangana TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam dates revised; check new dates here - adt

    Telangana TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam dates revised; check new dates here

    Kerala: Flight ticket price skyrocket by 5 times as summer travel demand peaks anr

    Kerala: Flight ticket price skyrocket by 5 times as summer travel demand peaks; check details

    SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details - adt

    SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details

    Indore stepwell collapse: Police file FIR against two temple trust members for culpable homicide AJR

    Indore stepwell collapse: Police file FIR against two temple trust members for culpable homicide

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon