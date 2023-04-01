Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Nayanjyoti Saikia? Meet MasterChef India 7 winner and his plans with prize money

    MasterChef India 7: Nayanjyoti Saikia won the show, which was judged by Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Raveer Vrar. Following his victory, Nayanjyoti stated that he intends to create vlogs on Northeast food and culture. 

    Who is Nayanjyoti Saikia? Meet MasterChef India 7 winner and her plans with prize money RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    MasterChef India Season 7 is officially over, and we have a champion. Among the three finalists battling for the top slot in the 13-week culinary competition, Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam won by overcoming his co-contestants Suvarna Bagul from Maharashtra and Santa Sarmah.

    Eminent chefs such as Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora graced the grand finale. The candidates were put through their paces in the "signature three-course dining challenge."

    Nayanjyoti Saikia, who received a cheque for INR 25 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television, as well as a gleaming MasterChef India trophy and the Golden Chef's Coat, told the media, "I had a simple dream, and that was to go to MasterChef India and cook, but now I feel like all my life goals are complete." I not only attended MasterChef, but I also received an apron, and winning this rigorous cooking competition feels strange! I had my reservations, but the three judges inspired us tremendously. The prospects that this platform has provided us are unfathomable - being trained by the industry's greatest chefs, working in cutting-edge culinary facilities, professional kitchens, and with foods that I had never seen before."

    When questioned about his goals for the future, Nayanjyoti stated that he intends to create vlogs regarding Northeast food and culture. He stated that he wants to learn more about Northeast food, cuisine, and culture and share it with the world through his vlogs.
     

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is Urfi Javed sorry? Actress says, "You guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes, Maafi" RBA

    Why is Urfi Javed sorry? Actress says, "You guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes, Maafi"

    Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'DUMB' over their insensitive remarks about Ramadan fasting RBA

    Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'DUMB' over their insensitive remarks about Ramadan fasting

    NMACC Grand Opening: Salman Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan's family as Pathaan skips media RBA

    NMACC Grand Opening: Salman Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan's family as Pathaan skips media

    Gigi Hadid grabs limelight at NMACC grand opening; supermodel dons floral three-piece suit (Video) RBA

    Gigi Hadid grabs limelight at NMACC grand opening; supermodel dons floral three-piece suit (Video)

    IPL 2023: Missed opening ceremony? WATCH Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna enthral fans-ayh

    IPL 2023: Missed opening ceremony? WATCH Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna enthral fans

    Recent Stories

    Meet M Sharmila, Coimbatore's first woman bus driver

    Meet M Sharmila, Coimbatore's first woman bus driver

    Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released from Patiala Jail today; fans, supporters gather outside prison AJR

    Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released from Patiala Jail today; fans, supporters gather outside prison

    Nita Ambani performs on 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' (WATCH)

    Nita Ambani performs on 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to do wonders for Indian cricket - Hardik Pandya after GT conquers CSK-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to do wonders for Indian cricket' - Hardik Pandya after GT conquers CSK

    Explained Why Bhutan now wants China on the Doklam table with India

    Explained: Why Bhutan now wants China on the Doklam table with India

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon