Who is Nayanjyoti Saikia? Meet MasterChef India 7 winner and his plans with prize money

MasterChef India 7: Nayanjyoti Saikia won the show, which was judged by Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Raveer Vrar. Following his victory, Nayanjyoti stated that he intends to create vlogs on Northeast food and culture.

MasterChef India Season 7 is officially over, and we have a champion. Among the three finalists battling for the top slot in the 13-week culinary competition, Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam won by overcoming his co-contestants Suvarna Bagul from Maharashtra and Santa Sarmah.

Eminent chefs such as Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora graced the grand finale. The candidates were put through their paces in the "signature three-course dining challenge."

Nayanjyoti Saikia, who received a cheque for INR 25 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television, as well as a gleaming MasterChef India trophy and the Golden Chef's Coat, told the media, "I had a simple dream, and that was to go to MasterChef India and cook, but now I feel like all my life goals are complete." I not only attended MasterChef, but I also received an apron, and winning this rigorous cooking competition feels strange! I had my reservations, but the three judges inspired us tremendously. The prospects that this platform has provided us are unfathomable - being trained by the industry's greatest chefs, working in cutting-edge culinary facilities, professional kitchens, and with foods that I had never seen before."

When questioned about his goals for the future, Nayanjyoti stated that he intends to create vlogs regarding Northeast food and culture. He stated that he wants to learn more about Northeast food, cuisine, and culture and share it with the world through his vlogs.

