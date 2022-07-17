'Always preferred diamonds': Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen slams trolls over 'gold digger' jibe

On Thursday night, Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League, set social media abuzz with a tweet on his relationship with former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen.

Slamming trolls for calling her 'a gold digger' after former IPL chairperson Lalit Modi made their relationship official, Bollywood superstar Sushmita Sen on Sunday said it was amusing to see many unknown friends and acquaintances passing comments on her personal life. The former Miss Universe, who has often proclaimed her love for diamonds, said she digs "deeper than gold". Also read: Sushmita Sen breaks silence on dating Lalit Modi; here’s what she said

"The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies. The ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met. All sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character monetising the Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!" wrote Sen in an Instagram post. "I dig deeper than Gold and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!" she added. ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: The 2011 Twitter verification story

On Thursday night, Lalit Modi, the London-based founder of the Indian Premier League, set social media abuzz with a tweet on his relationship with the "Aarya" star. He had referred to Sen as his "better half" and said the relationship marked "a new beginning a new life". Also read: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's romantic photos break the Internet; set social media on fire

In her latest post, Sen said it was heartbreaking to see how "miserable & unhappy the world around us" was becoming. "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience I love how nature merges all its creation to experience oneness and just how divided we are, when we break that balance," the 46-year-old captioned a photo of hers standing in a pool.

Sen, who took no names in her post, thanked her fans and well wishers for their continued love and support. "Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun.perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!" she added.

