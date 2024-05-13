'But I made peace with that...', Manisha Koirala speaks up on motherhood and battling ovarian cancer

Actress Manisha Koirala, who recently appeared in 'Heeramandi,' expressed her acceptance of not becoming a mother and shared her journey with ovarian cancer

Manisha Koirala has shared insights into her experience with motherhood and her battle with ovarian cancer. In an interview, she revealed her acceptance of not becoming a mother and finding peace with her situation.

In her reflections, Manisha expressed that with age, one comes to terms with reality and accepts that some dreams may remain unfulfilled. She acknowledged the challenge of facing ovarian cancer and not being able to experience motherhood, but she embraced this reality, saying that what's done is done, and she would make the best of her circumstances.

Regarding her contemplation of adoption, Manisha revealed that she had considered it as an option for motherhood. However, due to her struggles with stress and anxiety, she decided against it. Instead, she found solace in being a godmother and cherishing her relationship with her aging parents, whom she loves dearly. She emphasized her role in their lives, expressing gratitude for being the center of their universe and making efforts to spend quality time with them, particularly by visiting her hometown of Kathmandu more frequently.

Manisha's journey with ovarian cancer began in 2012, and by 2014, she had successfully overcome the disease. Despite the challenges she faced, she continues to navigate life with resilience and grace.

She recently played the role of 'Mallikajaan' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' and is earning a lot of praises for the same.

