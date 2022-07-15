Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: The 2011 Twitter verification story

    First Published Jul 15, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have known each other for many years now. A 2011 tweet where the actor thanked the former IPL Chairman for helping with verifying her Twitter handle has gone viral after it was revealed they are dating each other.

    Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalt Modi on Thursday sent social media users into a frenzy after announcing that he is dating Bollywood actor Sushmita Sena in a post on Twitter. In a Tweet, he spoke about 'new beginning' with the former Miss Universe, adding, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

    The tweet generated a lot of discussion on social media, with many people guessing that the couple might be planning a wedding soon. The former IPL executive quickly stressed that they are mere "just dating." He said, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day."

    In 2010, two were spotted together at a live screening of the IPL-3 match at a theatre in Mumbai on March 28. The two reportedly had also attended Kolkata Night Riders versus Deccan Chargers match on April 1, 2010, in Kolkata's Eden Garden cricket stadium. Reports added that they were also spotted in Florence, Italy, the same year and then at a boutique in Rome, after which they were seen together at a piazza. While Lalit Modi's post didn't seem to include pictures from that trip, it did have images of him and Sushmita at various IPL-related functions over the years.

    In fact, a couple of old tweets of Sushmita Sen's from 2011 also indicate that the Bollywood diva was in awe of the then IPL chairman and thanked him for helping her verify her Twitter profile. In a tweet posted on April 8, 2011, the former Miss Universe praised him, stating, "On the eve of IPL4..I celebrate the man that gave us a league of our own!!!! Take a bow LALIT MODI!!!!"

    Another tweet from January 25, 2011, saw Sushmita Sen thank Lalit Modi for helping her in Twitter profile verification and even suggested the two enjoy a celebration party. "Yippppeeee!!! Finally my twitter acc is verified!! Thank you Lalit(Modi):) for all your help! Sooooo much for a tick mark;) party time:))," wrote the actor.

    The Twitter verification message posted by Sushmita Sen has surfaced again, with some users trolling Lalit Modi. One user said, "Never lose hope," while another stated, "Mera account verify karwa do 12 saal baad wale future boyfriend." A third commented, "This is where it all began."

    Meanwhile, a tweet from Lalit Modi from 2013 has also resurfaced online. In the tweet, the disgraced IPL founder asked Sushmita Sen to reply to his 'SMS'. The tweet exchange began with the actor asking her fans if they'd be cheering for her during an IPL match, and Lalit responded, "You always." Sushmita flirted back, saying, "Excellent choice, but only tonight?"

    Several fans are in disbelief after Lalit Modi's revelation on Thursday. Sushmita Sen's brother has also revealed that he had no idea that his sister was dating Lalit Modi and that he would speak to her soon. He said he would refrain from commenting about it until Sushmita confirms the relationship, which she hasn't yet.

    The former Miss Universe dated model Rohman Shawl, with whom she broke up in 2020. They remain friends and were spotted together only a few weeks ago. She wrote in a 2021 Instagram post announcing their breakup that they are on cordial terms with each other.

