    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's romantic photos break the Internet; set social media on fire

    As photographs of Modi and Sushmita circulated on social media, rumours about their marriage grew. Modi, on the other hand, stated that they are not married and are only in a relationship. Take a look at how netizens reacted to their relationship.

    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi s romantic photos break the Internet set social media on fire gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 9:12 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen has found love again with former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi. He resorted to social media and released images of himself with Sushmita, announcing that the two are a relationship. He also referred to her as his better half. He said that he had returned to London following a tour of several cities. Along with the statement, he posted a few images to mark their new beginning.

    As photographs of Modi and Sushmita circulated on social media, rumours about their marriage grew. Modi, on the other hand, stated that they are not married and are only in a relationship. Modi responded to the marriage rumours on Twitter, writing, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

    There are also throwback photos of Modi and Sushmita in the sequence of images that Modi uploaded on Instagram with Sushmita. More photographs show the couple leaning into one other on a yacht. At times, they are surrounded by their loved ones.

    Take a look at how netizens are reacting to the news:

    Earlier, Sushmita was in a relationship with Rohman and called it quits in December last year.On December 23, the Aarya actress ended all speculations around her breakup and confirmed the same on Instagram. But it is a bit confusing right? Here's what Sushmita wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! I love you guys!!! (SIC)" Along with this she shared a cute picture of the duo. 

    Lalit Modi has been in London since 2010, when he fled India facing tax evasion and money-laundering investigations. Sushmita Sen, who was elected Miss Universe in 1994, made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with the film Dastak. She has appeared in films like as Biwi No. 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Main Hoon Na, and No Problem. Alisah and Renee Sen are Sushmita Sen's two daughters. The actress, 46, was most recently featured in the online series Aarya 2.

     

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 9:34 PM IST
