Sushmita Sen breaks silence on dating Lalit Modi; here’s what she said

Sushmita Sen has put up a post on Instagram regarding her relationship status. Continue reading to know what the Bollywood diva has said.

More than 12 hours after Lalit Modi took the internet by storm with the announcement of his relationship with Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe has finally opened up on her relationship status. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita, on Friday, broke her silence on her relationship with the former IPL commissioner.

On late Thursday evening, Lalit Modi shared a slew of pictures with Sushmita Sen, announcing to the world that the two are an item. Within no time, the pictures and the post spread like a wildfire on social media, with everyone wanting to know whether the two are married or simple seeing each other.

In the initial tweet, Lalit Modi had referred to Sushmita Sen as his “better half”, which made many believe that the couple has got married. However,r he later clarified that they were simply in love for now, and that marriage is definitely on their cards.

While Lalit Modi was out there on social media, making an announcement regarding his new relationship, there was absolutely no word from Sushmita Sen in this regard. The actor had not put out any tweets or posts on social media that were in line with the businessman’s announcement.

However, Sushmita Sen has finally broken her silence on her relationship status. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the ‘Aarya’ actor shared a selfie and wrote that she is “in a happy place”.

The selfie was with her two daughters, and not Lalit Modi. Taking to the captions, Sushmita Sen further clarified that she is neither engaged nor married, presently. “Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍 Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!😉😄👍,” she wrote.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, on Thursday said that he was not aware of what was cooking between Lalit Modi and his sister. He also refrained from commenting, saying he is yet to speak with Sushmita in this regard.

Before dating Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The two announced their breakup in December 2021, through a cryptic post. After that, they were seen together in March this year, for the first time since their breakup.