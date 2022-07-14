Sushmita Sen finds her love in Lalit Modi; take a look at her net worth
Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), confirmed his relationship with former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Thursday evening. Take a look at Sushmit Sen's net worth.
The fugitive Indian businessman and cricket administrator moved to social media and published multiple photos with Sushmita, some of which showed the two having intimate moments.
Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, is no less. She has made a name for herself in Bollywood. She owns property worth millions of dollars. Sushmita Sen is said to earn roughly Rs 9 crore per year and Rs 60 lakh per month.
Sushmita Sen is said to have assets worth roughly Rs 74 crore. She resides in a luxury flat in Versova, Mumbai, with her daughters. and her residence is pretty magnificent. This magnificent home is located in Versova, one of Mumbai's most affluent neighbourhoods. A crystal chandelier, a big Buddha artwork, and indoor potted plants complement the home's design. Sushmita has also invested in various luxury residences around the country.
According to media sources, the actress has a BMW 7 Series 730Ld worth Rs 1.42 crore. At the same time, another rumour claims that he has a BMW X6 valued Rs 1 crore. Aside from that, the Audi Q7 costs roughly Rs 89.90 lakh, while the Lexus LX 470 costs around Rs 35 lakh.
She charges between Rs 3 and Rs 4 crores for a film. In addition, she charges Rs 1.5 crore for brand endorsements. Few people are aware that Sushmita had owned a restaurant called Bengali Mashi's Kitchen, which has since closed. Sushmita Sen, in addition to performing in films and web series, owns Tantra Entertainment, an event management firm.
Her major source of earnings is from modelling and appearing in films. Her earnings are also derived from large brand campaigns, sponsorships, ads, and television shows.
