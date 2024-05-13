Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    What a penalty! BMRCL imposes Rs 50 fine on passenger for overstaying in metro station; Here's why

    Arun Jugali was fined ₹50 at Bengaluru's Vijayanagar metro station for exceeding the 20-minute time limit. He stayed longer to charge his phone during heavy rainfall. BMRCL officials defended the fine, citing the need to prevent congestion. Jugali's case highlights the balance between enforcing regulations and accommodating unforeseen circumstances.

    In a recent incident at Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar metro station, a passenger faced a ₹50 penalty for exceeding the 20-minute time limit allowed by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). The fine was automatically deducted from his metro card upon exiting the station.

    Arun Jugali, the passenger involved, found himself in a predicament when he decided to charge his phone at the station due to heavy rainfall outside, which also caused his phone to run out of battery. Jugali explained that with no charging points near the exit and continuous rain, he had no choice but to stay longer than intended at the concourse to charge his phone and wait out the storm. However, this led to him staying at the station for a total of 25 minutes, 5 minutes more than the permitted time.

    Upon his exit, Jugali was surprised to find that an extra ₹50 had been deducted from his metro card. When he inquired about the charge, metro staff informed him it was due to his extended stay, which violated BMRCL’s station time limit rule. The rule, which aims to prevent congestion and ensure a smooth flow of passengers, stipulates that individuals should not remain inside the station beyond 20 minutes.

    BMRCL officials have defended the fine, stating that the regulation has been in place from the start and is necessary to maintain order and efficiency in the metro system. They emphasized that if all passengers were to overstay, it would lead to overcrowding and inconvenience to others.

