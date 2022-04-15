Alia's wedding is over, so what's next? Here's what Mrs Kapoor's signature says about her future (Exclusive)
Asianet Newsable spoke to Devanshu Ballabh, founder of handwriting International, also a certified handwriting analyst who gave us a detailed analysis of Alia Bhatt now Alia Kapoor's upcoming future and her actual nature. Written by Richa Barua
After creating a huge buzz about their affair and wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married on April 14 in front of their close friends and family members. They married in Mumbai, in the company of intimate friends and family members, at Ranbir's Vastu mansion.
It's worth noting that Alia and Ranbir dated for five years before taking their relationship to the next level. Their wedding celebrations began on April 13. Since then, Bride Alia posted the photographs, and social media has been buzzing.
Their wedding images and videos are all over the Internet, and their look as husband and wife is winning hearts. During Alia's varmala ceremony, Ranbir got down on his knees. He afterwards confirmed his devotion with a sweet kiss.
Today, we spoke to Devanshu Ballabh and he gave some interesting details on Alia Bhatt's life after analysing her handwriting and signature, which she changed reportedly. Devanshu said, "Alia Bhatt’s change in signature shows how she wants to switch she want’s to be perceived by her fans and film industry. Her previous signature indicates her persona more realistic personality."
"Alia's larger new signature shows that she is advertising her personal brand, she wishes to be recognised as an important person in the industry. Alia wants to project self-confidence to overcompensate for feelings of inadequacy, she fights hard to win her place. A change in signature tells us Alia the actress is much different from Alia the person," Devanshu said. Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: Know what is in their tarot card predictions
Devanshu also said, "She is a private person and prefers to be with her pets and few close people; she has been groomed to behave in social situations but prefers being in her own space. She feels inadequate and isolated but won’t admit to her emptiness compared to other actresses. She’s very competitive to get the best projects and brands, and will slash her fees just to work with the best. When she plays, she plays to win, if not she rather be alone or with her closed one’s. She doesn't think too far ahead and lives for the moment, her actions and behaviour may seem immature or childish, but she is not thinking about the consequences." Also Read: What is Ranbir Kapoor's true self? His life after marriage; here's what his handwriting