Alia's wedding is over, so what's next? Here's what Mrs Kapoor's signature says about her future (Exclusive)

Asianet Newsable spoke to Devanshu Ballabh, founder of handwriting International, also a certified handwriting analyst who gave us a detailed analysis of Alia Bhatt now Alia Kapoor's upcoming future and her actual nature. Written by Richa Barua

After creating a huge buzz about their affair and wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married on April 14 in front of their close friends and family members. They married in Mumbai, in the company of intimate friends and family members, at Ranbir's Vastu mansion.



It's worth noting that Alia and Ranbir dated for five years before taking their relationship to the next level. Their wedding celebrations began on April 13. Since then, Bride Alia posted the photographs, and social media has been buzzing.



Their wedding images and videos are all over the Internet, and their look as husband and wife is winning hearts. During Alia's varmala ceremony, Ranbir got down on his knees. He afterwards confirmed his devotion with a sweet kiss.



Today, we spoke to Devanshu Ballabh and he gave some interesting details on Alia Bhatt's life after analysing her handwriting and signature, which she changed reportedly. Devanshu said, "Alia Bhatt’s change in signature shows how she wants to switch she want’s to be perceived by her fans and film industry. Her previous signature indicates her persona more realistic personality."

"Alia's larger new signature shows that she is advertising her personal brand, she wishes to be recognised as an important person in the industry. Alia wants to project self-confidence to overcompensate for feelings of inadequacy, she fights hard to win her place. A change in signature tells us Alia the actress is much different from Alia the person," Devanshu said. Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: Know what is in their tarot card predictions