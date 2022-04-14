What is Ranbir Kapoor's true self? His life after marriage; here's what his handwriting says (Exclusive)

Asianet Newsable spoke to Devanshu Ballabh, founder of handwriting International, also a certified handwriting analyst gave us a detailed analysis of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming future and his actual nature. Written by Richa Barua

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities began at home on Wednesday, April 13, with a pooja and mehendi ceremony. The family members went to the couple's Vastu house on Thursday, April 14. For the uninitiated, Neetu verified on Wednesday evening that Alia and Ranbir were planning to marry today, April 14.



Today, we spoke to a certified handwriting analyst Devanshu Ballabh, who gave us some details about Ranbir Kapoor's future, love life etc. After going through his handwriting here's what he said.



The Hindi film industry is going to witness the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year today, on Thursday, April 15. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot at their residence ‘Vastu’ in a close-knit setup with just their family members and close friends attending it. While the functions are underway and everyone’s eager to catch the first glimpse of the 'couple of the hour', let us take you through details of what happened at the Mehendi ceremony of the couple on Wednesday.

"The writing going up shows that he is highly optimistic, to the point of being unrealistic. He may demand more money (film fees) or have unrealistic expectations that can lead to frustrations in his career and relationships. Large first letters focus on big budgets that will propel him to stardom ( for satisfying ego needs). Instead of focusing on the best actor, he can be (like Barfi) he is the focus is on fulfilling his unconscious need for money, fame and success ( even though he may be modest consciously) He feels frustration regarding the money or position he has achieved until now compared to his peers, indicated by an upturned lower zone," said Devanshu.

Lower Zones

"Early heartbreak and betrayal have led him to have a tiny group of friends because he has trust and commitment issues. He has deep-seated needs that one person cannot satisfy, and fear of betrayal leads him to act in a manner in which his fear of being left behind gets fulfilled. So instead of being cheated on or abandoned, he sabotages healthy relationships unconsciously. He likes to follow tried and tested paths. Simple letters show he is straightforward on most things. Ranbir has a good mind and is clear in his thinking. He is mindful carries a legacy and does not want to hurt his brand value. He doesn't give any favours and expects to get paid in cash or kind. Never goes out of the way for someone, without expecting something in return. Lower zones indicate he is physically active and restless and desires physical activity; whether sports (keen football player) He always wants more physical activity than he is having, never satisfied with results in his career or relationships, it’s not easy to keep him happy," said Devanshu.

A rebel without a cause

"He resists being told what to do, whether to do certain films or get married at a certain age or to someone. He only does whatever comes to his mind. It's not a starry tantrum but inner resistance to follow the norms of the society or follow industry rules and norms. Luckily he is an insider and scion of the Kapoor family, so production houses and brands pursue him. His signature shows that the letter R is more significant than his surname letter K, Kapoor which indicates that he wants to know about his accomplishments not by his grandfather Raj Kapoor. Also, there is a circle dot in his signature and not his handwriting, which shows that the projects beings are creative and want to show that he is different from other men while is very similar to a large extent" said Devanshu. Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: Know what is in their tarot card predictions