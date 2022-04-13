Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: Know what is in their tarot card predictions and more (Exclusive)

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    Numerological and tarot card predictions for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding are here. An expert numerologist predicts how their lives will be after marriage and offers guidance. Written by Richa Barua

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are about to embark on a new chapter in their love lives. The industry is buzzing with great energy and enthusiasm about this pairing, and this couple will be the most-watched pair of coming times.
     

    While the wedding celebration will likely feature the film industry's who's who, the intimate wedding will only be attended by 150 to 200 people. According to our source, Shah Rukh Khan and her family, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will all be present for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's varmala ceremony.
     

    The security of Alia and Ranbir's apartment has been increased, and no outsider will be allowed to enter without authorisation. The wedding settings, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow, were lighted up on Monday, and Sabyasachi clothes were delivered to the site.

    We contact India's youngest tarot card reader and numerologist, Ayush Gupta, who predicts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's life after marriage. Here's what he said.

    "First and foremost, I would like to congratulate the lovely couple Ranbir and Alia. God bless them, and may they live a wonderful life together," said Gupta.

    Ranbir’s root number is 1 ( Sun ) and Alia’s Root number is 6 (Venus ) And the year is 2022, which is a 6 according to Numerology. Numbers one and six are extremely advantageous for each other. This marriage will enable both of them to advance in their careers with great riches and success since they will share each other's beneficial energies.

    The number 6 consistently feeds their number 1 partner's ego with love, care, and pampering. The number 6 demonstrates responsibility in order to offset the risk-taking and adventurous nature of the number 1. The pair is compatible and understanding of one another. They have a wonderful and prosperous life together.

    Temperance and the Queen of Pentacles are the cards. Marriage is being handled with caution in the coming months. Not big imbalances, but there may be some troubles that impact them, but if they handle it well, it will be excellent for both, and the energies are quite positive, so they will handle it.

    The globe and the Empress are Ranbir and Alia's career cards. If we speak about his career, it is now huge but stable, but after 4-5 months of marriage, his energy appears to be growing, and he will get significant and successful projects for him.

    A recommendation elsewhere is that he occasionally does not choose projects intelligently or quietly. Thus he should concentrate on picking projects wisely!! Also Read: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story

    Alia's energy has a net sales graph that is increasing day by day, time by time, and she can achieve far more than she is today in the following year. Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Sanjay Dutt gives some marriage advice

