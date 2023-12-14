Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, top actresses of 2023

As the year 2023 ends, let's have a look at the top actresses listed by IMDb.

The ongoing success and contributions to cinema across various regions and languages have solidified a few actresses to secure positions as top actresses.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her versatility and compelling performances and the actress continues to excel in Bollywood with her diverse roles, and impactful portrayals which make her hold the top position.

Deepika Padukone

A powerhouse performer, Deepika Padukone remains a prominent figure in Bollywood and is admired for her acting prowess and consistent success in the industry.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi stands third in the list due to her strong performances across different regional cinemas and therefore she has been gaining attention and acclaim for her acting abilities.

Nayanthara

A highly respected actress in South Indian cinema, Nayanthara's talent and choice of roles have earned her continued admiration among audiences.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's commendable work in multiple languages and her ability to deliver impactful performances have contributed to her standing as a top actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's legacy in Bollywood continues, as she remains a significant and influential figure known for her charisma and diverse filmography.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala's impressive performances and notable projects in both films and web series have established her as a promising talent in the industry.

