    Alia Bhatt's 31st birthday: Ranbir Kapoor hosts party for wife, Ambani's along with others attend in style

    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt celebrated her 31st birthday in Mumbai among several celebrities, including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta. 

    article_image1

    Guests at the star-studded birthday event included her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. 

    article_image2

    On Friday morning, numerous photos of the birthday girl leaving The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, which is near the Gateway of India.

    article_image3

    Other celebrities, such as Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan, were also seen at the celebrations and seemed to have had a fun night. 

    article_image4

    Anand Piramal

    Isha Ambani's husband, Anand Piramal was also seen at Alia Bhatt's birthday party wearing a black shirt and pants. 

    article_image5

    Akash Ambani

    Akash Ambani was also seen at Alia Bhatt's birthday and he donned a casual blue shirt and black pants.

    article_image6

    Isha Ambani

    Alia Bhatt has a deep bond with the Ambanis, particularly Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. recently bought a 51% share in the actress' children's and maternity-wear line.

