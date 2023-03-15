Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alanna Panday Sangeet ceremony: Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap, Palak Tiwari up style game in alluring outfits

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 8:53 PM IST

    Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday will tie the knot with her boyfriend, Ivor McCrae by March 16, 2023. Their wedding preps have already begun. Today the model and influencer had her star-studded Sangeet ceremony in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    It was a star-studded affair and lineup at bollywood star Ananya Panday's cousin sister Alanna Panday's sangeet festivities, that took place in Mumbai today. We glance at all the big names who turned up and amplified the fashion quotient in their traditional outfits.

    ALSO READ: Alanna Panday Mehendi ceremony: Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap spotted at Sohail Khan's house

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood star Ananya Panday also arrived at the sangeet ceremony of her cousin Alanna Panday. She wore a silver mirror work blouse with silver and floral work ghagra and minimal makeup with only dark pink lip-shade on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Aaliyah Kashyap arrived with beau Shane Gregoire at Alanna Panday's sangeet ceremony. She wore a bright pink blouse and ghagra, while Shane wore a yellow kurta and white pajama pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Soon-to-be debutant Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari also arrived at the event dressed in a bright pink and silver colored blouse and pink-orange-colored ghagra and looked stunning.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood iconic star Chunky Panday also arrived at Alanna Panday's sangeet ceremony in an all-white traditional kurta and pajama set, looking dapper and hunk.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Maheep Kapoor looked stunning as she arrived at Alanna Panday's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. She wore a baby pink and silver colored saree with a detailing work-golden blouse, pink lip shade on her lips, and diamond gold bracelets in her right hand.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Tanishaa Mukerji arrived at the event looking gorgeous in her all-yellow-colored saree and opened black hair to the sides. She opted for a minimal makeup look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bhavana Panday poses with husband Chunky and daughter Ananya at the sangeet ceremony of Alanna Panday today. Bhavana Panday looked regal in her cream-silver-themed one-piece traditional ensemble outfit, which she accessorized with gold bangles in her right hand and a gold choker on her neck. Ananya Panday She wore a silver mirror work blouse with silver and floral work ghagra and minimal makeup. While Chunky Panday looked dapper in his all-white traditional kurta and pajama set.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kim Sharma arrived at the event looking stunning as she donned a vibrant multi-colored blouse, white, and a multi-colored ghagra ensemble outfit at Alanna Panday's sangeet ceremony.

    ALSO READ: Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Throwing it back - Manchester United teases Man City after Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts failed him-ayh

    'Throwing it back' - Man United teases City after Pep Guardiola reveals Julia Roberts failed him

    Ashneer Grover mocks media for using his 'old fat' photos, here is what he said vma

    Ashneer Grover mocks media for using his 'old fat' photos, here is what he said

    Javed Akhtar's 'Urdu belongs to Hindustan' comment leaves Pakistani Twitteratis fuming vma

    Javed Akhtar's 'Urdu belongs to Hindustan' comment leaves Pakistani Twitteratis fuming

    Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde's talks about her past abuse relationship, leaves viewers in tears vma

    Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde's talks about her past abuse relationship, leaves viewers in tears

    'What a shame': Style Icon Urfi Javed slams Delhi University vma

    'What a shame': Style Icon Urfi Javed slams Delhi University

    Recent Stories

    football eager to pit messi against ronaldo saudi arabia club al hilal set to offer psg star 194 million pound deal snt

    Eager to pit Messi against Ronaldo, Saudi club Al-Hilal set to offer PSG star £194 million-a-year deal?

    Pondicherry University Admissions 2023 application deadline for integrated PG programmes extended - adt

    Pondicherry University Admissions 2023 application deadline for integrated PG programmes extended

    KulCha under focus: Why next 6 months is key for spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal snt

    'Kul-Cha' under focus: Why next 6 months is key for spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

    IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 to be released on April 1; check important dates, details mentioned - adt

    IBPS PO Final Result 2023 released on ibps.in; know how, where to check

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi Ex-Manchester United star Kieran Richardson chooses his true GOAT snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Man United star Richardson chooses his true G.O.A.T.

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon