Alanna Panday Sangeet ceremony: Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap, Palak Tiwari up style game in alluring outfits

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday will tie the knot with her boyfriend, Ivor McCrae by March 16, 2023. Their wedding preps have already begun. Today the model and influencer had her star-studded Sangeet ceremony in Mumbai.

Image: Varinder Chawla

It was a star-studded affair and lineup at bollywood star Ananya Panday's cousin sister Alanna Panday's sangeet festivities, that took place in Mumbai today. We glance at all the big names who turned up and amplified the fashion quotient in their traditional outfits. ALSO READ: Alanna Panday Mehendi ceremony: Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap spotted at Sohail Khan's house

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Ananya Panday also arrived at the sangeet ceremony of her cousin Alanna Panday. She wore a silver mirror work blouse with silver and floral work ghagra and minimal makeup with only dark pink lip-shade on her lips.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Aaliyah Kashyap arrived with beau Shane Gregoire at Alanna Panday's sangeet ceremony. She wore a bright pink blouse and ghagra, while Shane wore a yellow kurta and white pajama pants.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Soon-to-be debutant Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari also arrived at the event dressed in a bright pink and silver colored blouse and pink-orange-colored ghagra and looked stunning.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood iconic star Chunky Panday also arrived at Alanna Panday's sangeet ceremony in an all-white traditional kurta and pajama set, looking dapper and hunk.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Maheep Kapoor looked stunning as she arrived at Alanna Panday's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. She wore a baby pink and silver colored saree with a detailing work-golden blouse, pink lip shade on her lips, and diamond gold bracelets in her right hand.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Tanishaa Mukerji arrived at the event looking gorgeous in her all-yellow-colored saree and opened black hair to the sides. She opted for a minimal makeup look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bhavana Panday poses with husband Chunky and daughter Ananya at the sangeet ceremony of Alanna Panday today. Bhavana Panday looked regal in her cream-silver-themed one-piece traditional ensemble outfit, which she accessorized with gold bangles in her right hand and a gold choker on her neck. Ananya Panday She wore a silver mirror work blouse with silver and floral work ghagra and minimal makeup. While Chunky Panday looked dapper in his all-white traditional kurta and pajama set.

Image: Varinder Chawla