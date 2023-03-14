Alanna Panday Mehendi ceremony: Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap spotted at Sohail Khan's house

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday will tie the knot with her boyfriend, Ivor McCrae. Their wedding preps have already begun. Today the model and influencer, have her Mehendi ceremony at bollywood star Sohail Khan's house.

Image: Varinder Chawla

It was a star-studded affair and lineup at bollywood star Ananya Panday's cousin sister Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony which is happening at bollywood icon Sohail Khan's house in Mumbai at present. a glance at all the big names who turned up and amplified the fashion quotient in their traditional outfits. ALSO READ: Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

Image: Varinder Chawla

Alanna Panday, the bride-to-be, was seen wearing a pastel green floral printed lehenga which she enhanced with delicate diamond jewelry and looked beautiful.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday, the rising bollywood actor, also arrived at the Mehendi ceremony of her cousin Alanna Panday. She wore a silver blouse in a floral shape and a pastel pink and silver colored lehenga with a loosely tied bun hairdo and minimal makeup. Ananya Panday arrived at Sohail Khan's house with her mother, Bhavana Panday, who wore a grey and floral-themed heavy detailing work ensemble traditional outfit.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Aaliyah Kashyap arrived at Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony in Sohail Khan's house with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. She wore a floral-themed blouse with a white and floral-themed lehenga, while her boyfriend, Shane, wore an all-white-traditional embroidered kurta.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Veteran Bollywood star Helen Khan arrived at Sohail Khan's house for Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony. She looked regal and elegant in an all-white-traditional ensemble outfit.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Renowned fashion designer Ashley Rebello also arrived at the pre-wedding festivities and Mehendi ceremony of Alanna Panday. He wore a light blue colored traditional kurta, white pajama pants, and a military green jacket with black glasses.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday's brother Ahaan Panday arrived at the mehendi ceremony of cousin sister Alanna Panday. He wore a peach-colored kurta pajama with a floral printed jacket to compliment it.

Image: Varinder Chawla