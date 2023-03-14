Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alanna Panday Mehendi ceremony: Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap spotted at Sohail Khan's house

    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday will tie the knot with her boyfriend, Ivor McCrae. Their wedding preps have already begun. Today the model and influencer, have her Mehendi ceremony at bollywood star Sohail Khan's house.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    It was a star-studded affair and lineup at bollywood star Ananya Panday's cousin sister Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony which is happening at bollywood icon Sohail Khan's house in Mumbai at present. a glance at all the big names who turned up and amplified the fashion quotient in their traditional outfits.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Alanna Panday, the bride-to-be, was seen wearing a pastel green floral printed lehenga which she enhanced with delicate diamond jewelry and looked beautiful.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday, the rising bollywood actor, also arrived at the Mehendi ceremony of her cousin Alanna Panday. She wore a silver blouse in a floral shape and a pastel pink and silver colored lehenga with a loosely tied bun hairdo and minimal makeup. Ananya Panday arrived at Sohail Khan's house with her mother, Bhavana Panday, who wore a grey and floral-themed heavy detailing work ensemble traditional outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Aaliyah Kashyap arrived at Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony in Sohail Khan's house with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. She wore a floral-themed blouse with a white and floral-themed lehenga, while her boyfriend, Shane, wore an all-white-traditional embroidered kurta.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Veteran Bollywood star Helen Khan arrived at Sohail Khan's house for Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony. She looked regal and elegant in an all-white-traditional ensemble outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned fashion designer Ashley Rebello also arrived at the pre-wedding festivities and Mehendi ceremony of Alanna Panday. He wore a light blue colored traditional kurta, white pajama pants, and a military green jacket with black glasses.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday's brother Ahaan Panday arrived at the mehendi ceremony of cousin sister Alanna Panday. He wore a peach-colored kurta pajama with a floral printed jacket to compliment it.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri made a rare appearance with her husband, Atul Agnihotri, at Sohail Khan's house for Alanna Panday mehendi ceremony. Alvira wore a baby pink and golden colored kurta and sharara pants with a dupatta while Atul wore a peach-colored traditional kurta and white pajama.

