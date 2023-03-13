Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Ranbir Kapoor how he realized Alia Bhatt was his 'dal chaawal'; here's what he said

    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a big laugh when Ranbir Kapoor calls him a 'good husband' after getting quipped and questioned by Bebo why he thought Alia Bhatt is his 'Dal Chaawal' for life.

    Image: Our Own

    Ranbir and Kareena spoke about everything unfiltered, right from his marriage to Alia Bhatt, followed by opening up on their daughter Raha Kapoor. The makers also uploaded the video clip on their official Instagram handle. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Image: Ranbir - Alia fan page / Instagram

    Ranbir was Kareena Kapoor Khan's first guest in What Women Want season 4. Ranbir got candid like never before in the new season of the iconic and loved celebrity chat show. In the first episode, Ranbir Kapoor was Bebo's guest and both Kapoor siblings had a gala time.

    Image: Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Ranbir Kapoor everything related to his married life with Alia and the changes in him as a father after the birth of their daughter Raha.

    Image: Our Own

    But the most awaited moment was when Kareena Kapoor Khan quipped cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor about the moment he realized that his wife Alia Bhatt is his dal chaawal for life.

    Image: Kesariya song still / Youtube

    Kareena asked her cousin Ranbir about crucial events in the last year of his life. She mentioned Ranbir's marriage with Alia Bhatt. And, on this, the Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar star gave a huge charming smile to his sister.

    Image: Kesariya song still / Youtube

    But the highlight of the discussion was when Kareena asked her brother and actor Ranbir when was the exact time wherein he finally realized that Alia Bhatt was his Dal Chaawal, iconic dialogue from his super hit film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

    Image: Our Own

    To this, Ranbir Kapoor replied that, according to him, he is a good husband. It seems like this candid confession of RK could not get digested well by Bebo, and she gave him a big laugh. Well, the inside jokes definitely must have popped into her mind.

