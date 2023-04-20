Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 things to buy on this day for prosperity

Make lucky purchases honouring the Hindu and Jain holidays of Akshaya Tritiya. These ten purchases, which include gold, real estate, and more, will bring you prosperity.

Image: Getty

Gold: During Akshaya Tritiya, purchasing gold jewellery is regarded as exceedingly fortunate. Buying this metal on this day is said to bring luck and success because it is thought to symbolise wealth and prosperity. Today, many jewellery retailers provide special discounts and promotions, making it a fantastic opportunity to buy gold.

Image: Getty

Silverware: Silver is seen as an auspicious metal, much like gold, and purchasing cutlery like cutlery, coins, or other silver goods is said to bring luck and success. On this day, many people decide to give silver-themed gifts to their loved ones.

Image: Getty

Stocks: This day is also considered ideal for investing in the stock market. Many people choose to invest in shares or mutual funds on Akshaya Tritiya, as it is believed that investments made on this day will yield positive returns in the long run.

Image: Getty

Real Estate: On Akshaya Tritiya, purchasing real estate is considered extremely lucky and is thought to bring long-term prosperity and wealth by many. Buying a land, property, or a house on this day is recommended.

Image: Getty