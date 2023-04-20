Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 things to buy on this day for prosperity

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 7:24 PM IST

    Make lucky purchases honouring the Hindu and Jain holidays of Akshaya Tritiya. These ten purchases, which include gold, real estate, and more, will bring you prosperity.

    Gold: During Akshaya Tritiya, purchasing gold jewellery is regarded as exceedingly fortunate. Buying this metal on this day is said to bring luck and success because it is thought to symbolise wealth and prosperity. Today, many jewellery retailers provide special discounts and promotions, making it a fantastic opportunity to buy gold.

    Silverware: Silver is seen as an auspicious metal, much like gold, and purchasing cutlery like cutlery, coins, or other silver goods is said to bring luck and success. On this day, many people decide to give silver-themed gifts to their loved ones. 

    Stocks: This day is also considered ideal for investing in the stock market. Many people choose to invest in shares or mutual funds on Akshaya Tritiya, as it is believed that investments made on this day will yield positive returns in the long run.

    Real Estate: On Akshaya Tritiya, purchasing real estate is considered extremely lucky and is thought to bring long-term prosperity and wealth by many. Buying a land, property, or a house on this day is recommended.

    Electronic gadgets: On Akshaya Tritiya, purchasing electronics is also thought to bring luck and riches. Mobile phones, computers, tablets, and other electronic devices may fall under this category.

    Delhi High Court restrains 9 YouTube channels from sharing content on Aaradhya Bachchan

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK) vma

    Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden vma

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? RBA

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

