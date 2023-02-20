Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' kissing scene with Karan Khanna in Kitne Jhoothe goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress bold video: Akshara Singh's romantic song 'Kitne Jhoothe' with Karan Khanna has created a stir; take a look

    

    Akshara Singh, a well-known Bhojpuri actress, is a well-known celebrity. Her Bhojpuri movie have helped her establish her name.

    

    The actor has built her reputation through hard work and perseverance. Her music videos keep her in the spotlight. Her Hindi music video with her pal and television star Karan Khanna has gone viral again.
     

    

    In the new song 'Kitne Jhoothe,' Akshara Singh and Karan Khanna are featured in several sensuous situations. 
     

    

    Viewers were taken aback by Akshara's daring and sexy presence with the actor, something they had never seen before.
     

    

    Both of them have pushed their boundaries in this song. Viewers are adoring this on-screen couple's explosive chemistry. Their intimate moment has caused quite a sensation.
     

    

    Now let's discuss how fans reacted to the song. They are quite fond of this song, and the video has lately received 1 million views just 5 days after its debut. Fans are also showing their appreciation in the comment sections.

    

    For the uninitiated, Akshara and Karan had already given sensual moments in 'Jhulniya,' but this is special. Akshara Singh and Abhishek perform the song Kitne Jhoothe. This video has gone viral on social media.

