Kim Kardashian in SEXY bikini: SKIMS owner's alien-themed photoshoot is too hot to handle (PHOTOS)
Kim Kardashian has once again demonstrated why she is the ultimate trendsetter by posing with "aliens" in her most recent bizarre photoshoot.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder, 42, is featured in her brand's new swimsuit ad, which she claims will be the label's "largest launch ever." And Kardashian enlisted the help of some aliens to pose with her in the spacey picture session.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
In one set of photos, the entrepreneur and mother are shown relaxing on a lounge chair while wearing a bright green one-piece with a belly cutout. The aliens stand in the backdrop, wearing different outfits of the same hue.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Kim Kardashian may be seen sunning on a poolside lounger in a bright green one-piece. In the background, there are models with extraterrestrial heads.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Mother of four Kim Kardashian hit the nail on the head with the alien-themed theme of her new swimwear line.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The entrepreneur wears a grey bikini in another photo, while the women in the background have extraterrestrial heads. Also Read: Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style Icon shocks fans in her risque sky blue color bra set
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The commercial, directed by Harmony Korine, has Kardashian and her otherworldly crew donning a number of outfits designed with SKIMS' new swim line, which includes bright bikinis, sultry cover-ups and accessories, as well as re-launches. Also Read: Pathaan Week-February 20 to 23: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets priced at Rs 110