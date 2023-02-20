Kim Kardashian in SEXY bikini: SKIMS owner's alien-themed photoshoot is too hot to handle (PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian has once again demonstrated why she is the ultimate trendsetter by posing with "aliens" in her most recent bizarre photoshoot.

Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder, 42, is featured in her brand's new swimsuit ad, which she claims will be the label's "largest launch ever." And Kardashian enlisted the help of some aliens to pose with her in the spacey picture session.

In one set of photos, the entrepreneur and mother are shown relaxing on a lounge chair while wearing a bright green one-piece with a belly cutout. The aliens stand in the backdrop, wearing different outfits of the same hue.

The entrepreneur wears a grey bikini in another photo, while the women in the background have extraterrestrial heads.

