    Akshara Singh BOLD, SEXY video: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal's naughty song Karwa Tel 3 with actress goes viral

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's song 'Karwa Tel 3' videos are worth watching because of the two’s incredible chemistry.

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri film business, continues to draw attention with his songs and videos. Online users love Khesari's music, both old and new.

    Fans are once more listening to his songs. On social media and YouTube, "Karwa Tel 3," a Bhojpuri song featuring Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh, is trending. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Popular YouTube videos include Akshara and Khesari Lal Yadav. The number of views for this song exceeds 17 million. This video is receiving furious comments from fans.

    Both Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh have substantial fan bases. The pair alone can create the mood for the song, music video, or movie.

    The couple's admirers adore seeing them together. The two have such amazing chemistry together that the videos are worth seeing.
     

    Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav have a big fan base. Each song video features great chemistry between them. The two are enthralling the crowd with their dynamic performance. You'll like seeing this film, which is gaining more and more attention.
     

