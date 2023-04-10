Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamna Sharif sets mercury boiling in these sexy photos (SEE PICTURES)

    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 6:23 PM IST

    Aamna Sharif rose to fame after playing the lead role in Kahiin Toh Hoga. However, now she is also known for her style and clothes as well. Her Instagram feed is a shining example of how perfect she is when looking glam and hot!

    Aamna Sharif

    Aamna flaunts her toned physique in this beige beach dress, setting the temperature high with the look in her eyes!

    Aamna Sharif

    The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery pastel green co-ord set while she posed for the photos.

    Aamna Sharif

    Aamna Sharif proves that a good white dress can never go out of fashion, engaging in a tad bit of skin show.

    Aamna Sharif

    The actress shows off her curves and her sexy back as she poses in this white shiny skirt and blouse.

    Aamna Sharif

    Styling her wavy hair open and opting for subtle makeup, Sharif looks fresh out of water in this sexy and seductive photo.

    Aamna Sharif

    She dazzles like a queen in this electrifying yellow dress that she pairs with bright golden earrings, looking desirable like it is nobody's business.

