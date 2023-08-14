Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 SEXY photos: Disha Patani shows off her toned body in a blue bikini

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    In her latest social media post, Bollywood actress Disha Patani flaunted her toned body in a blue bikini. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna reacts to Disha's latest photo.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani rose to prominence in Bollywood with roles in films like Baaghi 2, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story, and Malang. She has also made some of the most unforgettable fashion statements.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress likes updating her social media profile with snippets from her personal and professional lives as a fascinating face for millennials and Gen-Zs.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani continued on that route by igniting social media again with her bikini images. On Sunday, Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself wearing a dark blue bikini and lounging on a couch.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani included a butterfly emoji in her message and tagged the well-known brand Calvin Klein.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her supporters showered her with compliments in the comments area. One of them wrote,"Dayuuuuuuummmmmm." Another person said, "Hotness." "You look beautiful, Disha!" exclaimed someone else.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A fan said, "Sexy girl Disha patani aap akdam jakkas." Tiger Shroff's sister sent out a 'feeling hot' emoji, to which Mouni Roy responded with love eyes emojis.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha made headlines last month when she was seen with her alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were alleged to have dated for several years before breaking up last year.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They were seen coming in Delhi together for this event. Krishna, Tiger's sister, also accompanied them. A video of them from the event has gone viral.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tiger used Instagram stories to upload a snapshot of them against the backdrop of a crowd cheering for them on Disha's birthday this year. "Only the best times ahead," he said.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Always spread your wings with love and laughter. "Congratulations on your birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji while the song O Saathi played in the background. Meanwhile, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas will soon be seen in Project K. On the other hand, Tiger has Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2023: 15 songs that instill patriotic fervour ATG EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 15 songs for your I-day playlist

    Chandramukhi 2 song: Kangana Ranaut gets brutally trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in 'Swagathaanjali' RBA

    'Chandramukhi 2' song: Kangana Ranaut gets brutally trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in 'Swagathaanjali'

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Youtuber star Abhishek Malhan got hospitalized before 'grand finale'; Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Youtuber star Abhishek Malhan got hospitalized before 'grand finale'; Know details

    Pawan Kalyan turns good samaritan, saves police officer from being stamped by massive mob (WATCH VIDEO) RBA

    Pawan Kalyan turns good samaritan, saves police officer from being stamped by massive mob (WATCH VIDEO)

    'OMG 2' box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film garners Rs 43 crores; Know details vma

    'OMG 2' box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film garners Rs 43 crores; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand rains: Dehradun Defence College building in Maldevta collapses amid downpour (WATCH) snt

    Uttarakhand rains: Dehradun Defence College building in Maldevta collapses amid downpour (WATCH)

    Apple Watch X with magnetic bands and new design may launch in 2024 or 2025 Report gcw

    Apple Watch X with magnetic bands and new design may launch in 2024 or 2025: Report

    Stones pelted at three running trains in Kerala updates anr

    Stones pelted at three running trains in Kerala; three held

    Cricket Assessing Hardik Pandya's role in India's series loss: Is he to blame? Yes or No? osf

    Assessing Hardik Pandya's role in India's series loss: Is he to blame? Yes or No?

    Tamil Nadu anti-NEET Bill debate intensifies amidst student, his father's death; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu anti-NEET Bill debate intensifies amidst student, his father's death; check details

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon