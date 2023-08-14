9 SEXY photos: Disha Patani shows off her toned body in a blue bikini

In her latest social media post, Bollywood actress Disha Patani flaunted her toned body in a blue bikini. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna reacts to Disha's latest photo.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani rose to prominence in Bollywood with roles in films like Baaghi 2, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story, and Malang. She has also made some of the most unforgettable fashion statements.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress likes updating her social media profile with snippets from her personal and professional lives as a fascinating face for millennials and Gen-Zs.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani continued on that route by igniting social media again with her bikini images. On Sunday, Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself wearing a dark blue bikini and lounging on a couch.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani included a butterfly emoji in her message and tagged the well-known brand Calvin Klein.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her supporters showered her with compliments in the comments area. One of them wrote,"Dayuuuuuuummmmmm." Another person said, "Hotness." "You look beautiful, Disha!" exclaimed someone else.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

A fan said, "Sexy girl Disha patani aap akdam jakkas." Tiger Shroff's sister sent out a 'feeling hot' emoji, to which Mouni Roy responded with love eyes emojis.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha made headlines last month when she was seen with her alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were alleged to have dated for several years before breaking up last year.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

They were seen coming in Delhi together for this event. Krishna, Tiger's sister, also accompanied them. A video of them from the event has gone viral.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Tiger used Instagram stories to upload a snapshot of them against the backdrop of a crowd cheering for them on Disha's birthday this year. "Only the best times ahead," he said.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Always spread your wings with love and laughter. "Congratulations on your birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji while the song O Saathi played in the background. Meanwhile, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas will soon be seen in Project K. On the other hand, Tiger has Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.