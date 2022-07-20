Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 times when Tara Sutaria went bold and backless; see pics

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    An actor, trained dancer and now a singer, check out these bold and beautiful pictures of fashionista Tara Sutaria where she has donned sultry backless outfits.

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    Tara Sutaria may be only four films old in the industry, with her fifth film approaching its release next week. But, when it comes to popularity and fandom, this young actress in the Hindi film industry can beat many well-established personalities in showbiz. A profound actor, budding singer and trained ballet dancer, Tara has grown to become one of the most loved actresses in Hindi cinema. And not only that, but she has also become quite the fashionista, who has become an inspiration for many. Speaking of her chic fashion, here are five times when Tara bowled us over in backless tops, gowns and bikinis, showing off her back.

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    Tara Sutaria made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s 2019 film ‘Student of the Year 2’ in which she was cast alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The latter had also marked her Bollywood debut with the same film.

    ALSO READ: Hotness alert! Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria, who looked sexier in white?

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    After SOTY2, Tara Sutaria went on to act in Marjaavaan, opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra, which too was released in the year 2019. This was followed by Milan Luthra’s ‘Tadap’, co-starring debutant Ahan Shetty and then Heropanti 2 which was released in April this year.

    ALSO READ: 'Ek Villain Returns' star Tara Sutaria oozes hotness in sexy bikini blouse and denim shorts

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    And now, Tara Sutaria is gearing up for her this year’s second release, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, co-starring actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. Backed by T-Series, the Mohit Suri-helmed film will be hitting the theatres on July 29.

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    With this movie, Tara Sutaria also marked her singing debut. The song ‘Shaamat’ which was released by the music label recently, has been voiced by Tara along with male playback by singer Ankit Tiwari. Since the time of its release, the song has garnered over 12 million views.

    Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria has been roped in for a women-centric project 'Apurva' being helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, where she essays the titular role. The film will be produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital RBA

    Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital; report

    Shamshera: Karan Malhotra calls Sanjay Dutt-'Superman'; director reveals about actors' cancer and more RBA

    Shamshera: Karan Malhotra calls Sanjay Dutt-'Superman'; director reveals about actors' cancer and more

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar gets naughty, recreated 'Oo Antava' sensual steps (Watch) RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar gets naughty, recreates 'Oo Antava' sensual steps (Watch)

    hollywood As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson drb

    As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next? RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    Recent Stories

    Pep Guardiola issues clarity on Manchester City-Neymar links; here is what he said-ayh

    Pep Guardiola issues clarity on Manchester City-Neymar links; here's what he said

    Go First Delhi Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks 3rd incident in 2 days gcw

    Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks, 3rd incident in 2 days

    Assam popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital RBA

    Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital; report

    Is Nithya Menen getting married? Here's what the Malayalam actress has to say RBA

    Is Nithya Menen getting married? Here's what the Malayalam actress has to say

    REET 2022 RBSE releases admit card Here s how to download it and other details gcw

    REET 2022 admit card released; Here's how to download it and other details

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon