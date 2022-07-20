5 times when Tara Sutaria went bold and backless; see pics

An actor, trained dancer and now a singer, check out these bold and beautiful pictures of fashionista Tara Sutaria where she has donned sultry backless outfits.

Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria may be only four films old in the industry, with her fifth film approaching its release next week. But, when it comes to popularity and fandom, this young actress in the Hindi film industry can beat many well-established personalities in showbiz. A profound actor, budding singer and trained ballet dancer, Tara has grown to become one of the most loved actresses in Hindi cinema. And not only that, but she has also become quite the fashionista, who has become an inspiration for many. Speaking of her chic fashion, here are five times when Tara bowled us over in backless tops, gowns and bikinis, showing off her back.

Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s 2019 film ‘Student of the Year 2’ in which she was cast alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The latter had also marked her Bollywood debut with the same film. ALSO READ: Hotness alert! Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria, who looked sexier in white?

Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

After SOTY2, Tara Sutaria went on to act in Marjaavaan, opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra, which too was released in the year 2019. This was followed by Milan Luthra’s ‘Tadap’, co-starring debutant Ahan Shetty and then Heropanti 2 which was released in April this year. ALSO READ: 'Ek Villain Returns' star Tara Sutaria oozes hotness in sexy bikini blouse and denim shorts

Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

And now, Tara Sutaria is gearing up for her this year’s second release, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, co-starring actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. Backed by T-Series, the Mohit Suri-helmed film will be hitting the theatres on July 29.

Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram

With this movie, Tara Sutaria also marked her singing debut. The song ‘Shaamat’ which was released by the music label recently, has been voiced by Tara along with male playback by singer Ankit Tiwari. Since the time of its release, the song has garnered over 12 million views.

Image: Tara Sutaria/Instagram