'Ek Villain Returns' star Tara Sutaria oozes hotness in sexy bikini blouse and denim shorts

Actress Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming movie 'Ek Villain Returns', which is slated to release on July 29. On Wednesday, the Bollywood diva was clicked at the T-Series office in Andheri, Mumbai. Posing for the paps, Tara looks drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for a fusion outfit as her look for the day. Also read: Pictures: Disha Patani looks super-HOT in red strapless gown

Tara wore a colourful bikini blouse with intricate embroidery and mirrorwork. She paired the traditional top with denim shorts, making her look stunning. The 'Ek Villain Returns' actress wore a red coloured shrug to compliment her attire for the day. Also read: Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria paired her look with brown boots and accessorised her look with a trendy necklace and funky bangles that added to her glamour.

Later, Arjun Kapoor joined Tara at the T-Series office. The Bollywood actor sported a blue-grey collared shirt and paired it with dark blue denim. He held the yellow mask as the duo posed for the paps.

