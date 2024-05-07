Entertainment

Shekhar Suman net worth: Heeramandi star joins BJP

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP in New Delhi. Suman's BJP membership has gained notice before the Lok Sabha elections. 

Image credits: Twitter

Shekhar Suman is one of the most well-known celebrities in Bollywood. He took a long vacation from the film business following his last part in Sanjay Dutt's 2017 film 'Bhoomi.'

Image credits: Twitter

During his career, Shekhar Suman has collaborated with renowned Bollywood performers such as Madhuri Dixit and Rekha.

Image credits: Social Media

He became well-known for his outstanding performances in films and television shows, particularly for his participation in the critically praised series "Dekh Bhai Dekh."

Image credits: Social Media

Shekhar Suman's 'Movers and Shakers,' a television talk show that premiered in 1997, was likewise a huge hit. He is noted for his exceptional comedic timing.
 

Image credits: Social Media

In his Bollywood career, he has appeared in around 30 films. Adhyayan Suman, his son, is also an actor who debuted in the 2008 film 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues.'

Image credits: Twitter

According to media sources, Suman has more than Rs 20 crore in assets. He enjoys both sports bikes and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. He has a luxurious property in Mumbai.

Image credits: Facebook
