Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bring home these 5 things for prosperity

Image credits: adobe stock

Akshaya Tritiya Date

This year Akshaya Tritiya is on May 10. If some special things are brought home on this day, Goddess Lakshmi becomes pleased and showers blessings. 

Image credits: adobe stock

Shri Yantram

On this day, bring Shri Yantram home and worship it as per the rituals. Then place it in your wallet. This will maintain happiness & prosperity in your home. 
 

Image credits: adobe stock

Mercury idol of Goddess Lakshmi

Install the idol of Goddess Lakshmi made of mercury in the worship place of the house. By worshipping Lakshmi daily, there will be no shortage of money or grains.
 

Image credits: social media

Dakshinavarti or Sri Lakshmi shankha

This conch is used in astrological remedies. After worshiping, wrap it in red cloth and keep it in the safe. This will give you auspicious results.
 

Image credits: social media

Install footprints of Lakshmi

Install the footprints of Goddess Lakshmi made of silver. With this, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi will always remain upon you.
 

Image credits: social media

Ekakshi or One-eye coconut

The owner of the One-eye coconut never faces any kind of hurdles in their life, especially financial issues. Goddess Lakshmi will always shower blessings.
 

Image credits: social media
