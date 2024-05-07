Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bring home these 5 things for prosperity

spirituality
This year Akshaya Tritiya is on May 10. If some special things are brought home on this day, Goddess Lakshmi becomes pleased and showers blessings.
On this day, bring Shri Yantram home and worship it as per the rituals. Then place it in your wallet. This will maintain happiness & prosperity in your home.
Install the idol of Goddess Lakshmi made of mercury in the worship place of the house. By worshipping Lakshmi daily, there will be no shortage of money or grains.
This conch is used in astrological remedies. After worshiping, wrap it in red cloth and keep it in the safe. This will give you auspicious results.
Install the footprints of Goddess Lakshmi made of silver. With this, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi will always remain upon you.
The owner of the One-eye coconut never faces any kind of hurdles in their life, especially financial issues. Goddess Lakshmi will always shower blessings.