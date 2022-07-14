Hotness alert! Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria, who looked sexier in white?

Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, along with Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday during the promotions of Ek Villain Returns, which is slated to hit the theatres on July 29.

With only a few days left for the film’s theatrical release, the cast of Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ has been on a promotional spree. The actors have been indulging in various promotional activities, ahead of the film’s release on July 29. On Thursday, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri, sans John Abraham, were once again seen promoting the film in Mumbai. While Arjun was seen promoting it in black outfits, the leading actresses of the film, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria were colour coordinated in white.

Disha Patani, who will be seen opposite John Abraham in the movie, was seen wearing a little white dress for the promotions. She was seen keeping her look simple yet stylish.

Disha Patani chose to keep her hair half open and half tied, She tied a section of her hair in a high ponytail while leaving the rest open, falling free. She accessorised her look with a simple chain and a pendant, and matching earrings. For footwear, she wore brown ankle-length boots.

Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, looked chicer than Disha Patani in her white ensemble. She wore an oversized white overlay with a crop top and white high-waste pants.

Tara Sutaria’s attire was a lot classier, matching perfectly with the monsoon magic of Mumbai. To complete her look, she styled it with some silver junk jewellery and kept her hair open. As for the make-up, she opted for bolder and smoky eyes while going soft on the lips.