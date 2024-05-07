Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 2 districts of the state today

    The IMD issued a yellow alert in 2 districts including Idukki and Malappuram.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 7, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts in 2 districts of the state amid extreme hot temperatures. The IMD issued a yellow alert in 2 districts including Idukki and Malappuram.

    At the same, the rain will likely occur in some parts of North Kerala and hilly areas. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in Palakkad district today. The temperature will rise in the Palakkad district to 39 degrees, Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts will rise to 38°C, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Ernakulam districts temperature will rise to 37°C and Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod district temperature will rise to 36 degrees.

    Due to high temperatures and humid air, these districts, except in hilly areas, are prone to hot and humid weather. 
     

