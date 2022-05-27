5 reasons why you should watch Malayalam film 'Aavasavyuham'

Helmed by Krishand, ‘Aavasavyuham’ won the ‘Best Film’ award at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards 2022. Here are five reasons why the film must be on your watchlist.

If you are a cinema lover and as well a nature enthusiast, Krishand’s ‘Aavasavyuham’ is one of the best options for you to watch! This film, which was adjudged as the ‘Best Film’ at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards that were announced on Friday, is a film that narrates a beautiful tale about the human-nature relationships. If you have not watched the film yet, here are five reasons listed for you why you should watch this film. Take a look:

Won multiple awards: Malayalam filmmaker Krishand’s film ‘Aavasavyuham’ won the 52nd Kerala State Film Award for the ‘Best Film’ on Friday. But, this is not the only award it has won, so far. The film was premiered at the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and bagged the FIPRESCI and NETPAC Awards for Best Malayalam Film.

A tale of human-nature relationships: Aavasavyuham is a fantastic story that highlights a beautiful tale of human-nature relationships. It is a film that shows how art, eco-consciousness and the fine ingredients of entertainment can be combined to produce to create something that touches the hearts of the audience as well as the warriors of the environment.

Reflects upon socio-political aspects: Aavasavyuham is a film that has been presented as a mockumentary. Krishand through this film has documented the socio-political and geopolitical reality of a place called Puthuvype. This place is part of a beautiful isle which has large mangrove forests. This area has instilled public consciousness in the people of Kerala due to the ongoing protests against the installation of an Indian Oil Corporation LPG terminal.

Krishand’s direction and Vishnu Prabhakar’s cinematography: ‘Aavasavyuham’ is a must-watch film for all the movie buffs. However, the experience of watching the film in the theatres was would have been way better. Vishnu Prabhakar’s cinematography and Ajmal Hasbulla’s music have elevated the viewing experience. But Krishand’s direction is what has stolen the show.

