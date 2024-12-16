Vijay Diwas 2024: Iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender to Indian Army in 1971 installed at Manekshaw Centre

The painting depicts the moment on December 16, 1971, when Pakistan's Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi (1915–2004), also known as General Niazi, signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka, which would later become the capital of Bangladesh.

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday installed the iconic painting of the 1971 Pakistan surrender document signing at The Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantt, just days after it was removed from the office of the Chief of Army Staff at South Block, Raisina Hills. The Army faced criticism from the veteran and ex-servicemen community for replacing the painting, with many questioning its removal.

The painting depicts the moment on December 16, 1971, when Pakistan's Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi (1915–2004), also known as General Niazi, signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka, which would later become the capital of Bangladesh.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said: “On the occasion of #VijayDiwas, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS, along with the President #AWWA, Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, installed the iconic 1971 surrender painting to its most befitting place, The Manekshaw Centre, named after the Architect and the Hero of 1971 War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.”

“Senior hierarchy & serving officers of #IndianArmy and #Veterans were present on this occasion. This painting is a testament to one of the greatest military victories of #IndianArmedForces and the commitment of #India for justice & humanity for all," the Army added.

“It’s placement at the #ManekshawCentre #NewDelhi will benefit a large audience due to substantial footfall of diverse audience & dignitaries from #India and abroad at this venue,” it concluded.

The controversy began on December 11, when Nepalese Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel visited the office of his Indian counterpart and noticed that the iconic photograph of the 1971 Pakistan surrender document signing was missing. It had been replaced by a new photograph depicting tanks operating near Pangong Tso, a lake at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

The new painting also features an image of Lord Krishna, along with the latest combat helicopters.

Former Northern Army Commander Lt General HS Panag (retd) in a post on X had said: “The photo/painting (of the 1971 surrender) symbolising India’s first major military victory in a 1,000 years and also first as a united nation, in 1971, has been removed by a hierarchy which believes that mythology, religion and distant fragmented feudal past will inspire future victories."

