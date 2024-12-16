Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors

Entertainment
The educational qualifications of the members of Bollywood's biggest Kapoor family
Ranbir Kapoor completed 12th grade from Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai. He then went to New York to learn acting and filmmaking
Kareena Kapoor Khan studied at Welham Girls' School, Dehradun, for two years. She enrolled in Mithibai College, Mumbai, but didn't graduate
Karisma Kapoor studied until 10th grade at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai. She left studies to pursue a career in films
Aditya Raj Kapoor, son of Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali, is a graduate. He earned a philosophy degree through distance learning from IGNOU
Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of Raj Kapoor, studied until 10th grade. He wasn't interested in studies and pursued acting
Rishi Kapoor studied at Colonel Brown Cambridge School, Dehradun, and Campion School, Mumbai. He failed 11th grade and discontinued studies
Randhir Kapoor left studies to pursue a film career. He studied until 12th grade at Campion School, Mumbai, but didn't attend college
Shashi Kapoor studied at Don Bosco School, Mumbai, and left studies for theatre. He was a 10th-grade dropout
Shammi Kapoor enrolled in college after school but dropped out. He completed 12th grade at New Era School, Mumbai
Raj Kapoor studied at various schools in Dehradun and Mumbai but never attended college. He focused on acting and filmmaking
Prithviraj Kapoor studied at Lyallpur Khalsa College, Pakistan, and later at Edwardes College, Peshawar, where he earned an arts degree
