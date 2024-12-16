Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors

Educational Qualifications of Kapoor Family

The educational qualifications of the members of Bollywood's biggest Kapoor family

1. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor completed 12th grade from Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai. He then went to New York to learn acting and filmmaking

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan studied at Welham Girls' School, Dehradun, for two years. She enrolled in Mithibai College, Mumbai, but didn't graduate

3. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor studied until 10th grade at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai. She left studies to pursue a career in films

4. Aditya Raj Kapoor

Aditya Raj Kapoor, son of Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali, is a graduate. He earned a philosophy degree through distance learning from IGNOU

5. Rajiv Kapoor

Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of Raj Kapoor, studied until 10th grade. He wasn't interested in studies and pursued acting

6. Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor studied at Colonel Brown Cambridge School, Dehradun, and Campion School, Mumbai. He failed 11th grade and discontinued studies

7. Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor left studies to pursue a film career. He studied until 12th grade at Campion School, Mumbai, but didn't attend college

8. Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor studied at Don Bosco School, Mumbai, and left studies for theatre. He was a 10th-grade dropout

9. Shammi Kapoor

Shammi Kapoor enrolled in college after school but dropped out. He completed 12th grade at New Era School, Mumbai

10. Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor studied at various schools in Dehradun and Mumbai but never attended college. He focused on acting and filmmaking

11. Prithviraj Kapoor

Prithviraj Kapoor studied at Lyallpur Khalsa College, Pakistan, and later at Edwardes College, Peshawar, where he earned an arts degree

