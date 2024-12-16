Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024

Nita Ambani's Lehenga Designs

During her son Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika in 2024, Nita Ambani showcased a series of stunning lehengas.

Cream and Red Lehenga Combination

Nita Ambani opted for a graceful cream lehenga with golden work, a red border, and a matching red chunni.

Golden Lehenga with Red Chunni

This golden lehenga with heavy work and a contrasting red chunni, paired with emerald jewelry, was a highlight of 2024.

Nita Ambani's Printed Lehenga Look

For a pre-wedding function, Nita Ambani wore a beautiful multi-color printed lehenga with a pink bordered chunni and a heavy emerald necklace.

Multi-Color Lehenga Look

Nita Ambani chose a multi-color Gujarati print lehenga with Kiran lace and elbow-length sleeves for the Garba night.

Nita Ambani's Customized Lehenga

Her baby pink lehenga with a customized blouse featuring the names of her children and grandchildren was a touching tribute.

Royal Princess in Blue and Green

Nita Ambani looked regal in a green and gold flared lehenga, a golden blouse, and a contrasting blue silk chunni.

