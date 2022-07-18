11 SEXY pictures: Priyanka Chopra BIKINI and swimwear photos will set your screen on fire

Today is Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday; she has often left all of us jaw-dropped with her bikini avatar. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's 9 bold pictures



Priyanka Chopra has touched the stars and served as an inspiration to millions of people throughout the world. She went from being a seventeen-year-old small-town girl who won the Miss World title in 2000 to take the world by storm with her global domination today.

PeeCee, an accomplished actress, red carpet diva, and entrepreneur, has been continually defining what it means to be an Indian celebrity in her own words.

"I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom and modern India and its urban hustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of two India, and just as much, of East and West," Priyanka Chopra described herself in her memoir, 'Unfinished.'

The actress, whose busy schedule forces her to live out of a suitcase, adores visiting Singapore and Paris.

PeeCee claims that while she enjoys the hospitality of Singapore, she prefers to sit outdoors on the balcony in Paris, sip an expresso, and observe people walking by as they pass by. Chopra acknowledges that she never gets bored of strolling through Paris' cobblestone alleyways.

Priyanka made this unexpected disclosure during an interview with Vogue. In addition to sunglasses, gum, perfume, a wallet, and hand lotion, the Quantico actress confessed that she always has spicy sauce in her handbag. It makes sense considering how attractive the leggy girl is!

"My grandma used to vigorously champi and then braid it; this method is effective on both the scalp and the ends of the hair. And when in doubt, a stylish top knot is my go-to red carpet hairstyle rescue, "During an interview with Femina magazine, the actress remembered.



The Bajirao Mastani actress had stated in an interview that the phoenix was her spirit animal because she could always emerge from the ashes.

Priyanka recently remembered how a fan had tattooed her hand after getting her to sign it. The actress found the gesture to be pretty amazing and strange.



Every time she travels to Mumbai, the actress says she takes a lengthy drive home from the airport and rolls down the windows to let the wind play with her hair.