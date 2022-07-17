Katrina Kaif Birthday Pictures: Actress enjoyed Maldives beach with friends, and Vicky Kaushal

With friends and family, Katrina Kaif enjoyed her 39th birthday in the Maldives. On Saturday, July 16, she posted photos on Instagram from the birthday celebrations.

On Saturday, July 16, Katrina Kaif posted a photo from her birthday festivities in the Maldives with friends and family. “Birthday wala din ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which had a handful of photos of Katrina and her friends.



While her actor-husband, Vicky Kaushal, wasn’t seen in the photos, her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal made a brief appearance, as did Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh.



However, Vicky also took to Instagram to post a birthday wish for his wife. Sharing a photograph of Katrina from what seems to be the same beach, he wrote, "Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!"

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, celebs like Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur also went on vacation. Katrina's sister Isabella Kaif was also seen in the pictures.

