    Katrina Kaif Birthday Pictures: Actress enjoyed Maldives beach with friends, and Vicky Kaushal

    First Published Jul 17, 2022, 9:46 AM IST

    With friends and family, Katrina Kaif enjoyed her 39th birthday in the Maldives. On Saturday, July 16, she posted photos on Instagram from the birthday celebrations.

    (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

    On Saturday, July 16, Katrina Kaif posted a photo from her birthday festivities in the Maldives with friends and family. “Birthday wala din ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which had a handful of photos of Katrina and her friends. 
     

    (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

    While her actor-husband, Vicky Kaushal, wasn’t seen in the photos, her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal made a brief appearance, as did Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh. 
     

    (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

    However, Vicky also took to Instagram to post a birthday wish for his wife. Sharing a photograph of Katrina from what seems to be the same beach, he wrote, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!” Also Read: Hot pictures: Adah Sharma wears strapless gown made out of leaves in latest photoshoot

    (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

    Besides Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, celebs like Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur also went on vacation. Katrina's sister Isabella Kaif was also seen in the pictures. Also Read: Sexy pictures: From dresses to bikinis, 9 times Disha Patani looked ultra-hot in black

    (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram)

    Actress Ileana D’Cruz was also part of Katrina’s birthday celebrations. She posted a picture of the birthday girl and the others present there! She captioned it as, " Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake ♥️ " 

