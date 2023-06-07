WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Meet Australian team's beautiful and gorgeous WAGs

The highly anticipated World Test Championship final has finally kicked off, and the stadium is packed with supporters for both teams. Some of the Australian wives and girlfriends are also present at the Venue.

Image Credits: Instagram

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia is underway at the iconic Oval. Even as all eyes will be on who will win the coveted ICC trophy, we take a look at some of the Australian players wives and girlfriends - some of whom are said to be present in London to support their partners for the high-octane Test match. Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Team India pays tribute to Odisha train tragedy victims with black armbands

Image Credits: Instagram

Born in Yorkshire, England, Australian skipper Pat Cummins wife, Becky Boston, is an interior designer by profession. After graduating with a BA Honours in English from the University of Manchester and an interior design degree from the Institute of Interior Design, she worked for a number of different design firms before starting her own business, Becky Boston Design. The duo got married in August 2022.

Image Credits: Instagram

Australian vice-captain Steven Smith's wife, Dani Willis, hails from Sydney and has a duel degree in Law and Commerce from the Macquarie University in Australia. Dani developed a love for swimming after graduating and briefly played on a water polo team. However, she quickly returned to her initial career path and found success as a lawyer. The couple got married in 2018.

Image Credits: Instagram

David Warner's wife Candice Warner is a retired Australian professional ironwoman and surf life saver. Born in Sydney, the couple exchanged wedding vows in 2015 and have three daughters - Ivy Mae, Indie Rae and Isla Rose. Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket

Image Credits: Instagram

Australian batter Usman Khawaja, Rachel McLellan, was raised in the island nation and their love story began at university. After attaining a degree in marketing, she jetted across the globe as a proud support system to the cricketer. After three years of romance, the couple exchanged their vows on April 6, 2018. The couple have two children - Aisha Rahil Khawaja and Ayla Fozia Mishel.

Image Credits: Instagram

Australian veteran pacer Mitchell Starc's wife, Alyssa Healy, is a renowed cricketer in the woman's circuit. Having made her international debut in 2010, Healy has represented Australia at the international level and New South Wales in domestic cricket. She plays for Sydney Sixers in the WBBL and is the captain of UP Warriorz team in the WPL. Her father, Greg Healy, played for Queensland, and her uncle, Ian Healy, was Australia's Test wicket-keeper and held the world record for most Test dismissals. She is a right-handed batter and wicket-keeper.

Image Credits: Instagram

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's wife, Emma McCarthy, hails from Sydney and embarked on her journey in the real estate industry by obtaining her degree from Penrhos University/College. She got a job soon after graduating and has been working hard ever since to build a solid name in the industry. In 2017, Emma and Nathan started dating, and they have been a happy pair ever since. The Australian off-spinner wed his girlfriend in a ceremony in 2022. Nathan Lyon is the proud father of two children, Harper Lyon and Milla Ellen, from his previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Mel Waring. Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Here's how much prize money the winner is all set to earn