Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Team India pays tribute to Odisha train tragedy victims with black armbands

    In a gesture of tribute to the victims of the Odisha train tragedy, Team India is seen donning armbands.

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Team India pays tribute to Odisha train tragedy victims with black armbands osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    As the Indian team took to the field in the crucial WTC Final, the sight of the black armbands created a powerful visual statement.

    As the Indian team prepared to take the field for the crucial WTC Final, their attire conveyed a powerful message.

    The sight of the players donning black armbands served as a visual symbol of unity, compassion, and remembrance. It was a gesture that went beyond the boundaries of the game, showcasing the team's unwavering focus on both cricket and the wider issues impacting society. Team India's act stood as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the values of sportsmanship.

    Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: R Ashwin fans miffed after India opt for Ravindra Jadeja in crucial Oval clash

    Meanwhile, in Odisha, the government provided updates on the tragic train accident in Balasore.

    The death toll was revised to 288, with Chief Secretary PK Jena explaining that 205 bodies had been identified and returned to their families, while the remaining 83 were still being identified at various hospitals. The government assured the public that efforts were being made to ensure all bodies were correctly identified and handled with care. 

    In this context, Team India's gesture during the WTC Final took on added significance. It demonstrated their ability to empathise with the tragic events unfolding in Odisha, and their commitment to recognising the wider impact of such incidents. The armbands worn by the players not only symbolised unity within the team but also served as a reminder that humanity goes beyond the boundaries of sports.

    Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Splash of tricolour at The Oval as fans gear up for historic clash - WATCH

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: R Ashwin fans miffed after India opt for Ravindra Jadeja in crucial Oval clash snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: R Ashwin fans miffed after India opt for Ravindra Jadeja in crucial Oval clash

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Splash of tricolour at The Oval as fans gear up for historic clash - WATCH snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Splash of tricolour at The Oval as fans gear up for historic clash - WATCH

    Ashes series eng vs aus Moeen Ali is back! England's veteran spinner recalled for Ashes after agreeing sensational Test comeback snt

    Moeen Ali is back! England's veteran spinner recalled for Ashes after agreeing sensational Test comeback

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Bahut Sara runs banao' urge Shubman Gill fans as batter gears up for ultimate Test osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Bahut Sara runs banao' urge Shubman Gill fans as batter gears up for ultimate Test

    WTC final preview ind vs aus india versus australia date time predicted xi fantasy picks oval pitch report squads live stream snt

    WTC Final: Team India geared up for Australian challenge; look at predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more

    Recent Stories

    UAE: People can now extend visit visa for 90 days; Check HOW to apply anr

    UAE: People can now extend visit visa for 90 days; Check HOW to apply

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Crore for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging RBA

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Cr for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: R Ashwin fans miffed after India opt for Ravindra Jadeja in crucial Oval clash snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: R Ashwin fans miffed after India opt for Ravindra Jadeja in crucial Oval clash

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe Shraddha death case; Students end protest in college anr

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe Shraddha death case; Students end protest in college

    Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after protests over social media posts on Aurangzeb Tipu Sultan gcw

    Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after protests over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon