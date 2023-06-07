WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval on Wednesday. The team chose to go with the additional seamer and included Shardul Thakur in place of veteran spinner R Ashwin.

The ultimate Test between India and Australia for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final is underway at The Oval, London, and the stage is set for a mouth-watering encounter. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first and decided to include all-rounder Shardul Thakur, instead of the extra spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The decision to go with the extra seamer was taken keeping in mind the extra bounce on the Oval wicket.

Terming the decision tough, Rohit said, "He (Ashwin) has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions."

The Rahul Dravid-coached side went in with a four-pronged pace attack and preferred Ravindra Jadeja over seasoned off-spinner Ashwin. India included both Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav in the side and also picked KS Bharat as wicket-keeper, leaving out Ishan Kishan.

And the team's decision to go with the extra seamer in the form of Shardul Thakur appeared to have paid off in the first session of play at the Oval as the all-rounder clinched the crucial wicket of Australian veteran opener David Warner, who looked all set for a big innings. The batter missed a half-century by 7 runs as he got out at 43 after facing 60 balls to a short ball bowled by Thakur and caught by wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Earlier in the day, Usman Khawaja failed to open his tally as he got out for a golden duck to a beautiful delivery bowled by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and a clean catch by Bharat.

At Lunch, Australia were at 73/2 with Marnus Labuschange (26*) and Steven Smith (2*) at the crease.

